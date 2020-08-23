TEUTOPOLIS — The Teutopolis Unit 50 school board heard last week that district schools have been fine-tuning procedures to guard against COVID-19 as students and staff returned to buildings.
“As I told my teachers, we’re going to be tweaking things every day and we will be for the next several weeks. It’s not normal. It’s just different with the obstacles we are facing with COVID restrictions and construction,” said High School Principal Greg Beck.
Phase 2 of the THS construction project is underway while students navigate their way through the school.
“Currently, it’s extremely difficult to get from one end of the building to the other,” Beck said. “We’ve got our teachers on lunch duty.”
He noted that teachers have not worked lunch duty for several years.
“Our people really stepped up,” Beck said. “I’ve got to say thank you to our kids and thank you to our teachers. It was better than I ever expected. I couldn’t have been happier."
Junior High School Principal Pat Drees noted there is an hour-long lunch period at the junior high with two homeroom classes totaling 45 kids in the lunchroom at the same time and two homerooms that go outside or to the gym on rainy days. He said kids then rotate every 15 minutes from lunchroom, study hall and outside or in the gym.
“It was a little hectic today, but once they understand the procedures it should go better.” Drees said last Monday. “Nonetheless, it will work out.”
Grade School Principal Sherry Harmon said it was quite a challenge in the grade school preparing everything and talking with parents before the first day of school.
“For all that we were facing, I think things went pretty well,” Harmon said. “Like Greg (Beck) said, everybody just jumped in and helped out.”
“I think our admin team and teachers deserve some additional recognition and all the people behind the scenes that make everything possible,” said Superintendent Matthew Sturgeon.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a date for a budget hearing before its regular board meeting Monday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. The board of education meeting is scheduled to follow the hearing at 6:15 p.m. The tentative budget for 2020-21, which the board also approved, is available for review by the public until the Sept. 21 school board meeting in the superintendent’s office.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the district treasurer to move $700,000 from the Operations and Maintenance Fund to the Capital Projects Fund to pay for ongoing construction projects.
• After closed session, approved the resignation of Teutopolis High School math teacher Carlene Weber effective Aug. 11 and accepted the resignation of Teutopolis Junior High School Part-time cook Lisa Miller effective July 28.
