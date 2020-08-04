TEUTOPOLIS — Teutopolis Unit 50 students will have the option to learn remotely or in person for the 2020-2021 school year.
Superintendent Matt Sturgeon said at the end of July the district began surveying families on which format they will choose for their students. He said those survey results will determine if the school day will be shortened.
“We are soliciting responses from families to whether they will participate in in-person or remote learning. Parent responses will dictate whether we utilize a shortened schedule, but currently we plan to attend in-person five days per week,” Sturgeon said.
The school year will start for students on Aug. 14. Sturgeon noted that the return to school plan is fluid and subject to changes as necessary.
Students and staff will be required to wear face masks while in school buildings and maintain social distancing at all times. Those who are unable to wear a mask will be required to present a physician’s note.
The school district will provide each student and staff member with a reusable cloth mask, as well as maintain a supply of disposable masks should someone not have one to wear.
The district’s plan notes that refusal to wear a mask will not be considered a discipline issue but a health issue. If a student refuses to wear a mask without a physician’s note, they may be required to participate in remote learning.
Daily self-certification, including temperature and symptom screenings, will be required of all staff and students. The district will utilize a form to ensure these screenings are done by a parent or a guardian. The district noted that sending a child to school certifies that the child has been screened at home and is symptom free.
Schoolwide cleanings will take place on a daily basis, and shared objects and items will be limited.
As for lunches, students will be seated in socially distant lunchrooms and may be served pre-plated or packaged items. Some students may be allowed to eat in classrooms, outside or other spaces to meet social distancing protocols.
For the district’s remote learning option, students are required by the Illinois State Board of Education to “attend” courses for at least five hours per day. Students will be provided structured schedules and will have the opportunity to converse with teachers via virtual means.
The district will have a limited number of internet hot spots available for district families to use to access internet, and a limited amount of devices will be provided.
Sturgeon said the Effingham County Health Department is reviewing plans for the possibility of a positive case in the schools.
The district will ask persons testing positive and having close contact with the individual to quarantine for two weeks, if the plan is approved by the health department. If a student is required to quarantine, the school or teacher will work with the family to come up with a learning plan for the student.
The district released the finalized return-to-school plans to district parents in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.