TEUTOPOLIS — Teutopolis Unit 50 school board has hired a high school principal to replace Greg Beck, who was was “reclassified” as a teacher by the board in late March.
The board on Monday hired Tanner Lawson, who once taught in Pana and most recently served as the principal of a junior-senior high school in DeKalb, Missouri.
"I am extremely honored to be the new Teutopolis High School principal. It is truly a dream come true," Lawson said in a press release. "When I first met my wife, we both were teachers at Pana Sacred Heart. She spoke of this school, which she referred to as T-Town, rich in academic and extracurricular tradition, heavily supported by a hard-working community deeply rooted in faith.
"For almost 22 years now, I have intermittently been part of this unique community – spending holidays with family, attending local churches, sporting events, weddings, etc."
Lawson earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Illinois College in 1997, a master's degree in education administration from Grand Canyon University in 2010 and a specialist in education for educational leadership from Arkansas State University in 2020.
"I look forward to serving the talented staff and students at Teutopolis, becoming part of a supportive community with high expectations and that value quality education, and collaborating with the board of education, superintendent and district administrators to provide enhanced opportunities for whole student growth," he said in the press release. "Starting the relationship-building process with the Wooden Shoe community will be one of my first goals.
"I gained valuable leadership experience as an administrator within my current district, Buchanan Co. R-IV. The board of education, superintendent, staff, students and community were very supportive and together we were making positive changes not only for the school but the community as a whole. Normally, making the transition to a new community, school, parish and social network usually leads to several unknowns. However, in this case, we are fully aware of the 'Wooden Shoe' tradition and are extremely excited to become part of it."
Unit 50 Superintendent Matthew Sturgeon praised the hire.
"On behalf of the board of education, staff and students of Teutopolis CUSD 50, we welcome Mr. Tanner Lawson as our newest Wooden Shoe. Mr. Lawson's excitement to join us is not only an asset to our high school but to our community."
Sturgeon has not provided a reason for Beck’s removal as principal.
