TEUTOPOLIS — Teutopolis Unit 50 School District is in the process of determining interest in an after-school program for students in grades kindergarten through sixth.
The idea for such a program was born out of the village’s MAPPING initiative, Teutopolis for Tomorrow. With limited day care in the village, the Teutopolis for Tomorrow’s Education and Child Care subcommittee pursued the idea of an after-school program.
An interest survey was shared with parents and data was collected through June. If it is determined such a program is needed and viable, Superintendent Matt Sturgeon said the district may pursue employing a program director. However, he noted the position is already publicly posted.
“We continue to encourage anyone with interest to apply,” he said.
Once that position is hired, Sturgeon said the district would start the process of securing additional adult and student workers as needed. A potential start date would largely depend on the district’s ability to secure staffing, he said.
The program would be provided on school days when children are present. Locations would include the grade school cafeteria, gymnasium, playgrounds, classrooms and/or library as necessary, according to Sturgeon. Snacks, homework help, physical play and an occasional craft or activity would be provided, he added.
Sturgeon said the cost per child has yet to be determined.
Meanwhile, the district has submitted a FY24 Early Childhood Block Grant Request for Proposal for its preschool program.
New state funding available for early childhood block grants seeks to make early childhood day care and preschool available and affordable for every family in the state who needs it. The grants will fund the creation of new programs as well as the expansion of existing programs.
Teutopolis Unit 50 has been identified by the Illinois State Board of Education as a “preschool desert.” ISBE defines a preschool desert as an area where there is an insufficient number of publicly funded slots to serve at least 80 percent of 3- and 4-year-old children from low-income families. The state says 0% of the need is met in Teutopolis, which needs to fill 18 slots.
Although the district currently offers a tuition-based preschool program, additional state funding may make it possible to expand offerings to better serve the community and future “Wooden Shoes,” said Sturgeon.
Another “preschool desert” identified by the state, Dieterich Unit 30, is also applying for the grant, as the district has always funded its own preschool program. ISBE says 0% of the need is met in Dieterich, which needs to fill 26 slots.
