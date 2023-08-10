TEUTOPOLIS — Teutopolis Unit 50 school board discussed this week long-term needs of the district’s facilities that may include an expansion as enrollment grows.
Unit 50 Superintendent Matthew Sturgeon, along with Architect Andrew Ewing of the Upchurch Group, presented the board during a special meeting Monday with several project ideas and some unofficial plans for the district’s three buildings, including the possible expansion of its junior high school building to accommodate the recent spike in enrollment, particularly at lower grade levels.
However, Sturgeon emphasized that the plans and drawings he presented to board members are unofficial.
“I’m simply telling you what we see as potential needs and wants from an internal perspective, and then I’m going to need some direction about how you want me to pursue these needs and wants with the public and with the board and/or with contractors, vendors, etc.,” Sturgeon said.
Before delving into future project ideas, Sturgeon provided some updates on recent work the district has done on its facilities, including the replacement of a section of the grade school roof and the hiring of a full-time groundskeeper.
“We’ve made some steps toward making the grade school building more ADA compliant, despite the fact that it doesn’t have to be,” he said. “We purchased a lift here over the summer to accommodate for the stairs for anyone that may be wheelchair-bound.”
For the district’s junior high school, in the short term, Sturgeon told board members they should consider having spot tucking, HVAC work and water sealing done to the brick. He noted that all of these things could also be done at the high school.
For the long-term, he suggested a “junior high expansion” in the next 10 years to help the district compensate for enrollment growth.
“We’ve got some large class sizes coming on,” Sturgeon said. “You could expand northwest off of that instructional hallway, adding three additional classrooms and a restroom bay, because you’re going to need it based on adding another grade level.”
Sturgeon said adding a grade level to the junior high would allow for needed space at the grade school. He added that some of the classrooms at the grade school are “closet-like spaces.” It also would create a more “middle school concept,” allowing sixth graders to learn in the same building as the district’s seventh and eighth graders.
“As a sixth grade teacher, I feel like sixth grade is more suited for a sixth, seventh, eighth grade building,” Teutopolis Grade School teacher Kim Repking said during the meeting.
Repking further said the interests and maturity level of sixth graders is different than that of younger students, citing the school’s Dr. Seuss Day as an example of how the age gap can at times make it difficult to cater to each grade level.
Sturgeon also suggested the possible northwestward expansion of the junior high gymnasium, which he explained wouldn’t be particularly difficult because the northwest wall of the gym was built with metal siding to allow for such an expansion.
“You can add a whole other bay of bleachers in this junior high. It was intentionally built that way,” he said.
According to Sturgeon, the estimated cost of the junior high expansion project would be roughly $2 million to $2.5 million with the additional classrooms costing about $1.5 million.
As for the grade school, Sturgeon said the district could update the restrooms, specifically by installing shut-off valves, and solve some recent issues it has been having with the sewer lines and storm sewer to better “secure the structure of the building.”
“Ideally, you have shut-offs on each one of your fixtures, so you don’t take down the entire bathroom or, in this instance, the entire section of the building,” he said. “This is a facility that’s used by over 600 students and nearly 100 staff every day. It could use some attention.”
According to Ewing, the bathroom project would likely take multiple years to complete and would cost millions of dollars.
“That won’t be a cheap undertaking,” Ewing said.
Additionally, Sturgeon told members the grade school’s current freezer and cooler is no longer able to accommodate the number of students enrolled there.
“The kitchen is another dated space,” he said. “It could use a renovation.”
He also the base of the two playgrounds there could require replacement in the future.
“Annually, those playgrounds cause us a bit of trouble because they retain water,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sturgeon shared his and Ewing’s unofficial drawings and plans for the construction of a cafetorium that would replace the Teutopolis High School’s current cafeteria, which he noted is a temporary structure built about 40 years ago.
Those plans include a new kitchen and a multi-use space with a stage for theater productions and other performances or events.
He said the addition of a new cafetorium would mean the district could repurpose the current cafeteria into a weight room or something else students could utilize.
Further improvements to the high school he suggested are possible upgrades to the industrial arts room, work on the parking lot and the replacement of the library carpet.
“And then the other thought is adding a greenhouse out into that same space,” Sturgeon said.
Sturgeon said the construction of a cafetorium would be another multimillion dollar project that would have to wait about 10 years before it will be financially feasible for the district.
Sturgeon also shared some potential plans for the district’s athletic facilities that include repainting the district’s tennis courts, improving the playing surface of the district’s soccer field, replacing the gymnasium scoreboard and adding a shot clock at the high school.
One of the more expensive potential projects he mentioned was resurfacing district’s track.
“You’re getting some grass and some weeds that are popping up through the track,” Sturgeon said. “It’s probably been 20 years since that surface was put in.”
He said that project would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars but noted it is necessary the board eventually do something about the deteriorating condition of the track.
Following Sturgeon’s presentation, members discussed what their next step will be in deciding which potential projects to prioritize.
Teutopolis Unit 50 Secretary Chandler Hewing said he would like to figure out the cost of more short-term repairs to the district’s facilities before considering a more expensive long-term project, particularly an expansion project.
“Part of what we need to look at is some of the repair stuff like tuck-pointing, things like that,” Hewing said.
Meanwhile, Teutopolis Unit 50 board member Laura Hemmen said she would like to have more information regarding future enrollment numbers before getting into any more specifics with potential plans to expand the junior high school.
“I’d like to see a growth analysis of our community just to know for sure, are we five years out, two years out on class sizes?” said Hemmen. “Or is it just kind of a big boom year?”
Teutopolis Unit 50 board member Kari Thompson agreed.
“We need the data for it,” said Thompson.
Also during the special meeting Monday, Sturgeon took board members on a tour of the junior high school and members agreed to tour the rest of the district’s buildings in the next few months as the board continues to consider how it will prioritize potential short- and long-term projects.
