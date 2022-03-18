A new committee of the Teutopolis Unit 50 school board this week discussed changes to board policy brought on by new legislation.
The new committee, made up of three board members — Troy Ozenkoski, Erin Ordner and Traci Martin — spent more than two hours discussing over 300 pages of changes, from which the board is required by state law to enact in the next year. The scope of the changes is larger than what they were in prior years, which creates its own challenges for the full board and Superintendent Matt Sturgeon, who presided over Monday’s meeting.
Due to large omnibus bills passing through the Illinois General Assembly, the changes to board policies ran the gamut from the vital — changes to Erin’s Law, for instance — to the mundane — 30 minutes of play for elementary students — to the esoteric — adding forensic speech teams to language arts requirements. The board’s job is to find local context for the new rules and apply it in a suitable manner.
“Different policies, as with different laws, will impact students, staff and districts in varying ways and based on their local contexts,” Sturgeon said. “Each local Board of Education has a responsibility to review IASB materials, consult their own legal counsel, and apply necessary updates for their respective local context.”
The board’s lively discussion proved to be a vital one for the committee members. Ozenkoski pointed out the many changes brought on by the legislature made it difficult for them to provide a rubber stamp without evaluating the context for the people of Teutopolis.
“There was over 100 changes,” Ozenkoski said. “Matt’s supposed to go through and give us recommendations, but it seems like an awful lot that we’re supposed to approve in one board meeting. It seemed overwhelming, with everything that has happened recently, we realize that our board policy is extremely important and we need to watch it a little bit more. It’s very confusing with all the addendums that have been added to it over time.”
One big point of contention for the committee was the many changes that the legislature made to curriculum for students across the state. The General Assembly passed new legislation providing for instruction on media literacy, Asian American history, opioid prevention, proper traffic stop etiquette, citizenship processes, grooming and other sex education topics, as well as religion and faith. The committee was concerned about the lack of developed material on the topics — particularly regarding sex education — that could be used to guide policy for staff.
“To be such a big deal (and not be developed), it’s insane,” Ordner said during the meeting.
With the state adopting new standards for sex education — and without the materials needed to do it in a way that suits the district — Sturgeon wanted the district to remain with its current policy while waiting for the materials. Districts are not required to take on the new program unless they choose to do so, and the district plans to hold off on that for now.
Further discussion on the new rules will continue with the full board in the coming months, giving the board a major outlet to exercise local control.
“This is a great example of why locally elected officials are best positioned to adopt, enforce and monitor the management and governance of their local district schools,” Sturgeon said.
While this is the first official committee meeting with Sturgeon at the helm of the district, it’s not a new concept for them — with prior boards and superintendents using the tool to solve collective bargaining, finance and facility issues. The current superintendent likes the idea of having such committees, not just as a local control tool, but as a tool to develop better policy that impacts students, staff and parents.
“Committees provide the opportunity for appointed members to gather information and determine recommendations to the entire school board for potential future action,” Sturgeon said. “Similar to study sessions or retreats, these committee meetings can be used to devote additional time to specific matters aside from recurring Board business.”
