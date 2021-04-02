The Effingham Daily News sent a questionnaire to candidates for Teutopolis Unit 50 school board. Their responses are below.
There are four candidates competing for three seats on the board. They are:
- Erin Ordner, 43, a team lead for Q-Centrix, a company that manages medical chart data systems. Ordner is an incumbent seeking reelection.
- Brandon Pals, 27, a field agent with the Knights of Columbus.
- Michael Ritchie, 75, a retiree who has worked as a high school math teacher and coach who has worked for schools in the Chicago suburbs and Lakeland College.
- Courtney Tegeler, 43, the director of operations program management at Midland States Bank. Tegeler is an incumbent seeking reelection.
Election day is Tuesday, April 6 and early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. More information about voting, including a specimen ballot and information about how to find your polling place, can be found at co.effingham.il.us/clerk-recorder/elections.
What's your name, age, occupation? How long have you lived in Teutopolis? What's your past experience with government or education?
Erin Ordner: My name is Erin Ordner. I will be 44 years old shortly after the election, and I work from home as a Team Leader for a company called Q-Centrix, doing medical chart abstraction. I have lived in Teutopolis for 13 years this spring. I am married to Tim Ordner, and together we have four children: Cole Matthews, age 25, Alexis, age 18, Zoey, age 10, and John age 5. I am currently serving on the School Board, and have for the previous 2 years. I also come from a family of Board members, with my Dad being on the Wayne County Board when I was growing up, and my brother currently serving on the Cisne School Board.
Brandon Pals: Brandon Pals. 9/15/1993 – 27 years of age. Field Agent – Knights of Columbus. Born, raised, and still living in Teutopolis, IL. Experience with education includes sitting on a board for reverse scholarships within the Southeastern Community Foundation, attending Eastern Illinois University, and teaching Religion in the Teutopolis Grade School.
Michael Ritchie: My name is Mike Ritchie, age 75. I was a high school math teacher and coach for 32 years at H. L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn, Il (1968-2000). I also served as a math instructor for Lakeland College for 17 years (2003-2019).
Courtney Tegeler: Courtney Tegeler, 43, Director of Operations Program Management at Midland States Bank. I have lived in Teutopolis for around 15 years. My husband, Cory, grew up in the Teutopolis/Sigel area and we have chosen to raise our family of 3 boys here. I have served a term with the board and have learned a great deal about what goes on behind the scenes at the school, the various state and federal requirements and funding nuances. I also have a strong sense of fairness and attention to detail that I can bring to the issues and decisions put before the board. In addition, I have many close family members who are in the teaching or education profession which helps me understand the type of hard work and challenges the staff experience.
What’s your stance on the township range issue on the ballot this election?
Ordner: I have mixed opinions regarding the township range issue. I know that for the past few elections, the school district has struggled to find people to run for the Board. I myself was appointed to my current 2-year term after a seat was not filled in the 2019 election. In the past, including when we last filled a seat on the Board a few months ago, there have been people that wanted to serve on the Board, but were unable to due to them living in the wrong township range. While I am a little concerned that the Board may be filled by people all living in one township range, I am hopeful that this will not happen and we will still have a board composed of members from throughout the school district.
Pals: Township range that is on the ballot should be voted ‘Yes’ that there should not be a restriction on number of board members from a particular Township. The original intention of limiting the number of board members from each township was to give the rural townships a voice on the board after they closed their schools. The culture in Green Creek is basically the same as those in Teutopolis and Bishop so it is not as if the voice of the rural townships is not being heard with 7 board members living in Teutopolis, for instance. We all share the same schools. Also, the limit on districts limits the talent pool running for the board and allows the board to be easier manipulated.
Ritchie: I feel that the ability and desire to serve on the board of education is of greater priority than geography.
Tegeler: This is an interesting issue as I can really see positives of either direction. I understand that historically the limitation of board members from a certain geographical area of the district helped to ensure representation from all areas, especially when Unit #50 had several smaller grade schools the outlying areas. Now that the students have been consolidated, the geographical limit for board members seems to be less significant. In addition, this particular election is the first to have a contested seat in many years. Removing the board member township limitation may prevent future situations where a seat may sit empty due to a lack of individuals from different townships willing to run for office, especially if there are individuals from another township willing to run.
What is the most important issue facing the school district?
Ordner: I feel that the most important issue facing Teutopolis School District, or any school district, is funding. Especially with the upcoming rise in minimum teacher salary and minimum wage.
Pals: The most important issue facing the school district right now is the COVID restrictions that are unjust for our kids who have suffered too long with missed opportunities and a restrictive learning environment. Beyond COVID, looking to the future as I am so apt to do, the major issues are enrollment growth, attack on religious freedom, and kids’ performance. Ample building space (too much) could be an issue in the future with the current pace of technology.
Ritchie: School safety is a important issue that needs to be addressed. Students back in the classroom is of great value. Clearly, the guidelines from the state must be followed for legal reasons.
Tegeler: The board has recently addressed the large facilities issues at the high school which was the largest concern. However, some additional long-range facilities planning for other buildings and grounds around the district will be key in the near term, though not as sizeable as the recent high school project. In the past year a new Director of Facilities and Grounds was brought on to help focus on a more long-term strategy in this area.
What are your personal priorities for the school district?
Ordner: Personally, I want to help Teutopolis Unit #50 continue to thrive in all areas: financially, academically, and within sports.
Pals: My personal priorities for the school district are to keep spending in check (lower property taxes), monitor kids’ performance, and influence the hiring of great teachers. Oh, and the religion program in the morning is a top level priority to maintain.
MR: I would like to see a quick end to virtual learning and return to in-classroom learning as soon as possible.
Tegeler: Continuing the long-standing tradition of high-quality education for the kids of our community. I feel this is a top-notch community and school district nonetheless for continued growth and development we should continue to challenge ourselves to stay on top of new methods and tools while keeping in mind those proven traditions that have driven past success. Important focal points include maintaining a strong curriculum, ongoing staff development strategies, a varied extracurricular activity offering, and opportunities to challenge those students who are ready for more while still supporting those who need alternative or additional learning approaches.
Tell me about how you want the school district to handle the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic and how to prepare for future unforeseen events like it?
Ordner: Honestly, I would love the COVID-19 pandemic to no longer be an issue in our decision-making. Unfortunately, for the foreseeable future that is simply not the case. I feel that we have handled the situation as well as we could given the circumstances. I think that the goal of this School Board is to provide in-person education to as many children as possible, in the safest way possible, and we have done that, and continue to make that a huge priority in our decision making. As far as preparing for future events, there is only so much we can do. As always, we need to be as frugal as possible to “save for a rainy day”, because if COVID-19 has proved nothing else, it has taught me that you never know what might happen.
Pals: My immediate response to COVID19 and future perceived pandemics is to take a deep breath and respond on a local appropriate level rather than immediately follow state guidelines strongly influenced by a much more densely populated Chicago. Today, theoretically speaking because I do not know if it would be possible per say, I would offer to send the federal government the $248,716 earmarked for “COVID Relief” right back where it came from and open the schools up immediately without restrictions. If we need funds to help monitor COVID, we have plenty sitting in bank CD’s that I am willing to risk for our kids to get back their freedom. God Bless!
Ritchie: The COVID 19 issues must follow state guidelines.
Tegeler: Navigating the ever-changing guidance has been a significant challenge for our administration and staff this past year and I have to give great thanks to the entire staff for their hard-work and dedication to making this year as productive as possible given these incredibly unexpected circumstances. I think everyone has learned so much about having emergency and continuity plans in place for the go-forward. I think the district has done as good as could be expected at finding creative ways to make a positive learning and social/emotional environment for the students. I would hope that the administration/staff would continue to employ creative solutions to take us through the rest of the pandemic and into our new normal.
