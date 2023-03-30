The only contested race on the Teutopolis Unit 50 school board is in Township 9N Range 7E, with six candidates seeking two seats: Scott Copple, Cari Buehnerkemper, Edward M. Siemer, Paul J. Hardiek, Adam Blickem and Katie Niemerg.
The Effingham Daily News posed these questions to the candidates:
Name: Scott Copple
Age: 52
Education: Bachelor of Science, Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Occupation: Continuous Improvement Engineer
Previous or current public service:
I have never held an elected position, but I do volunteer heavily in my community. I am an active member of Teutopolis for Tomorrow, am a special instructor for the Firefighter2/Basic Operations class hosted by Teutopolis Fire Department, and also volunteer extensively at St. Francis Church. I was a Boy Scout Leader for five years, two of which were as Scoutmaster.
Other experience that qualifies you for the position:
As a continuous improvement engineer, I observe, evaluate and identify inefficiencies in order to reduce costs, and/or increase productivity and quality. As a Unit 50 school board member, I will apply the skills I use in my profession to: 1. Understand the current state, 2. Set a target or goal, 3. Develop a plan on how to achieve the goal, and 4. Assess progress along the way and make amendments to the plan accordingly.
Family: I have been married to my wife Carrie for 27 years, and we have four children: Andrew, 26; Ian, 22; Eli, 20; Olivia, 17.
What is the most pressing issue in Unit 50 and how would you address it?
I see a culture of complacency in the areas of staff recruitment/retention, academics for higher-achieving students, and equity among activities and athletics. To remedy this issue, I will seek competitive employee packages for all staff, the addition of college prep classes, and implementation of equal promotion and support of all activities and athletics.
How much should parents be involved in setting and approving curriculum? How would that work?
A procedure already exists for parents to be involved in setting and approving curriculum, and that is by way of voting for school board members and other officials who share their beliefs, as well as standing up for their constitutional rights. As a school board member, I will listen to the concerns of the citizens I represent and encourage them to take an active role in the education of their children through dialogue with teachers and administrators as well as participating in listening sessions hosted by Unit 50 and attending school board meetings.
What is your approach to education mandates set by the state? Are there any that you disagree with and what should be done?
I will fight for local control over the education of our children. I adamantly oppose the adoption of the state-supported National Sex Education Standards, and applaud the decision made by the current board to opt out. As a board member, I will continue with that resolve.
Are there areas where you would cut Unit 50’s spending? Or do you think the district should be spending more – and how would you pay for it?
I have attended every school board meeting for the last two years (in person or virtually) and have not identified any areas where spending should be cut. I appreciate the financial decisions made by past boards which have put Unit 50 in a solid position. I have, however, noticed that spending needs to be increased in the following areas: increasing staff compensation and benefits, creating more meaningful educational opportunities for our students, and improving school grounds. I feel that Unit 50 has the funds available to do all of these things without adding financial burden to taxpayers.
Why should people vote for you?
I am morally and fiscally conservative, which aligns with the values of the community. I am educated and professional and possess the qualities necessary to make sound decisions for the betterment of our students and community. I commit to listening to the community in order to best meet the needs of our students.
Name: Cari Buehnerkemper
Age: 46
Education: Bachelor of Science in Business
Occupation: Customer Experience Manager for Dentsply Sirona (dental technology company), where I help provide support to our military facilities and dental schools
Previous or current public service:
I have served on the Teutopolis school board for the past year after being appointed to serve. I stepped up and volunteered for this at a time when multiple members had quit, and others were not stepping up to do this.
Over the years, I have volunteered for various things at the school with classroom projects, trips, programs, as well as I have volunteered as a coach in the park district programs and as a catechist teacher for high school kids.
Other experience that qualifies you for the position:
I have an extensive background in business management, budgeting and analyzing financial data, as well as project management and process analysis. This is all helpful for understanding the business end of what it takes to be a board member and help manage the school district’s operations and to help the board make sound decisions for the school district.
And I want to see that the kids in the community get the best education and opportunities that we can provide as a school district and hope that we can continue to influence our kids to stay in the community and help it continue to grow and provide opportunities for their future families.
Family: Spouse Tom Buehnerkemper, children Jack, 20, Nick, 18
What is the most pressing issue in Unit 50 and how would you address it?
I think teacher retention and support staff hiring are two challenges facing the school district.
Schools have become very competitive to try to attract good teachers and we need to be competitive in the pay and benefits we can offer teachers as well as incentives for teaching in our community that put us above competing schools. And for roles such as ag teacher, industrial arts, and other similar roles where we don’t see as many teachers in this area, working to find interested people within our community who are not teachers but can be qualified to teach these areas if their experience supports it and helping them understand how they can do this.
It is also challenging to hire support staff such as bus drivers, cooks, custodians and other support staff and considering what incentives we can offer that make working for our school more attractive than neighboring schools.
How much should parents be involved in setting and approving curriculum? How would that work?
It’s important to have feedback from your community on what they feel a curriculum should include and it is important that our parents understand how and why curriculum is set.
I would look as a board member to suggest having surveys sent out to the community to gather initial feedback and with that setting up meetings with set topics and agendas and have parents invited to attend to share their ideas and feedback. And continue to educate our community on how their feedback is being used and what guidelines we are using to set the curriculum.
What is your approach to education mandates set by the state? Are there any that you disagree with and what should be done?
There should be mandates that allow the state to hold schools responsible for providing quality education to the students and ensuring they are graduating with needed skills to go on to college, trade school or the workforce after school. But there are other mandates such as the ones we saw during COVID that should be left up to the schools on how to navigate based on what is best for their community and school size.
Are there areas where you would cut Unit 50’s spending? Or do you think the district should be spending more – and how would you pay for it?
With currently being on the school board and reviewing our spending on a monthly basis, I feel that currently the district has a healthy balance between spending for salaries, improvements and needed expenditures. I think as a district we need to continue to plan for our short- and long-term goals for the district so that we can continue to have a healthy balance and money for when it is needed for the district.
Why should people vote for you?
I want to serve our community to the best of my ability to ensure we have a good and long-sustaining school district that will ensure our kids have an amazing education.
Name: Edward M. Siemer
Age: 27
Education: Graduate of Teutopolis High School (2014), B.S. in Political Science from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (2018), J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law (2021).
Occupation: Attorney at McDevitt, Osteen, Chojnicki & Deters, LLC in Effingham, Illinois
Other experience that qualifies you for the position:
I was heavily involved in the campus community while attending SIUE for my undergraduate studies. I was president (among other leadership roles) of the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity, I was involved with student government, served as a student member of the university’s disciplinary committee, and held various positions relating to the governance of student organizations. These roles gave me a better insight into the educational system and related policy/regulation, and provided experience in areas such as budgeting, community engagement, conflict management and creative problem-solving.
Family: Parents Marty and Lisa Siemer, siblings Lauren Siemer, Joseph Siemer and Gus Siemer
What is the most pressing issue in Unit 50 and how would you address it?
One of the most pressing issues that I’ve noticed is that there seems to be a disconnect between the members of the community and the faculty and administrators within the schools. At its core, I believe that this disconnect can be addressed by improving the communication between these groups in both quality and quantity. As a member of the board, one of our main roles should be to serve as a representative of both the community and of the schools themselves. In order do this successfully, it’s necessary to get into the schools, speaking with faculty and administration to maintain a better understanding on the issues that our students are facing; and to be available to members of the community, to welcome the thoughts and comments that they offer, and communicate those thoughts between both groups.
How much should parents be involved in setting and approving curriculum? How would that work?
I think that parents should certainly have a voice in setting and approving curriculum and ensuring that the materials being taught are in line with their own academic expectations for their children and the values of the community. Practically speaking, these decisions will necessarily need to be made by the teachers who are “in the trenches” and have firsthand experience as to what specific topics will be engaging to their students and which methods will be most effective to allow those students to learn and retain the information being taught.
In order to balance these interests, I think a committee-based system would be a great way to allow parents to weigh in on important topics, and help guide faculty in determining the most appropriate and effective curriculum, while allowing experienced faculty to figure out what will be realistically sustainable for students’ long-term academic success.
What is your approach to education mandates set by the state? Are there any that you disagree with and what should be done?
As a general rule, I believe that most education mandates set by the state tend to be universally disfavored by parents, teachers, students and administrators alike. In these situations, I believe that a board member’s role should be to determine what issues are most pressing within the district, advocating for change whenever necessary and/or possible, and tailoring school/district policy to the community’s needs and values in response to these mandates.
Are there areas where you would cut Unit 50’s spending? Or do you think the district should be spending more – and how would you pay for it?
It’s difficult to provide a comprehensive answer without being familiar with the details of the Unit 50 budget or the reasoning behind prior decisions on spending. Generally speaking, I believe that the district should ensure that it spends within its budget and limits the tax burden on the community, while still ensuring that the students receive the resources necessary for them to excel in their academic success.
Why should people vote for you?
From a personal standpoint, I’m motivated to do the job, and to do it well – My dad, grandfather and great-grandfather have all served as members of the school board, and I hope to maintain that tradition while upholding the stellar reputation that they developed during their years of service. I believe that I have a lot to offer as a member of the school board, and I’m excited for the opportunity to serve the community as one of its members. I think that diversity in experiences and opinion is often necessary to reach the best possible outcome in any given situation, and I believe that I can offer a unique perspective to help make that happen.
Name: Paul Hardiek
Age: 51
Education: BS in Civil Engineering.
Occupation: Ameren Illinois, Director of Project Management Office
Previous or current public service: Previous public service as Treasurer of Teutopolis Sportsbackers Board, currently, sit on the board of directors with Teutopolis Banquet Hall
Other experience that qualifies you for the position:
I am a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Illinois for 23 years. I have also been Project Management Professional for 15 years. I manage a team of professionals that initiate, plan, execute, monitor/control and close multimillion dollar projects/programs. My background also includes management of large facilities and building maintenance for 17 years.
Family: Pam Hardiek; Chelsey Hardiek, 25, Mitch Hardiek, 23, Jordan Hardiek, 20
What is the most pressing issue in Unit 50 and how would you address it?
Currently, I have no one particular issue that motivates me as a candidate. I do not have day-to-day involvement in the school district. I do stay abreast of current board meeting discussions and topics of discussion.
How much should parents be involved in setting and approving curriculum? How would that work?
I view parents as active collaborators in their own children's learning and development and ensuring that they are well informed about their children's school lives. All stakeholders need to be clear about the ways in which they can work with the school’s teachers, administrators and board members in a respective and supportive manner for setting curriculum.
What is your approach to education mandates set by the state? Are there any that you disagree with and what should be done?
I can appreciate this question with the recent COVID mandates. There are many factors that need to be evaluated in each case of mandates. The state of Illinois is key financial provider and evaluations must be made on the effects of our students/staff of not implementing mandates.
Are there areas where you would cut Unit 50’s spending? Or do you think the district should be spending more – and how would you pay for it?
The financial balanced budget and making adjustments as needed is an important role of the management staff with approval and guidance from the board. A detailed review will need to be conducted prior to answering this question.
Why should people vote for you?
I feel with my professional background and sound decision-making capabilities, I will make a good fit and represent our community with dignity and pride. I am at a good place in my life, with three children graduating from Unit 50 that enables me with the solid background of many successes and opportunities that have occurred at the district.
Name: Adam Blickem
Age: 47
Education: Graduated Effingham High School in 1995; Associate degree in Applied Science from Lake Land College, 1998; bachelor's degree in Applied Sciences
Occupation: Stevens Industries
Previous or current public service: Army National Guard 1998–2004.
Family: Sara Blickem is my wife. I have four children: Ross, Nicholas, Kylie and Maci.
What is the most pressing issue in Unit 50 and how would you address it?
Why can’t we keep staff such as teachers, guidance counselors, bus drivers, etc? Look at other schools that retain staff and see why they are successful at retaining staff.
How much should parents be involved in setting and approving curriculum? How would that work?
Parents should have more involvement with the curriculum. I would like to look into how to reform the Illinois State Board of Education using our legislative branches.
What is your approach to education mandates set by the state? Are there any that you disagree with and what should be done?
I will help fight against any unjust mandates possible. This can be done with a constitutional lawyer to strike down the mandates. At this time, there are no mandates that need to be dealt with.
Are there areas where you would cut Unit 50’s spending? Or do you think the district should be spending more – and how would you pay for it?
When it comes to retaining staff at Unit 50, more funds should be spent. There is money in the school’s accounts that could be used to help absorb the cost for increasing teacher wages. I would have to explore other options for funding in addition.
Why should people vote for you?
The school board needs to be more transparent with the Unit 50 community and more receptive to what the community wants. Most importantly, our children need to be safe in all aspects of school. I can deal with these issues and take action to bring the district to greater places.
Name: Katie Niemerg
Age: 42
Education: Master's degree in Elementary Education
Occupation: Fourth grade teacher in Charleston, Illinois
Experience that qualifies you for the position:
Throughout my 20 years of teaching, I have served on many committees within the Charleston School District. These committees have included Curriculum, Discipline, Response to Intervention, Professional Learning Communities, School Improvement, and Technology.
Family: Husband Rob Niemerg; children: Aidan, 14, Blake, 12, Avery, 9, Taylor, 7, Brady, 4
What is the most pressing issue in Unit 50 and how would you address it?
I believe the most pressing issue in Unit 50 is the lack of facilities for our fine arts program and the lack of gym space. I think that the school has to collaborate with the community and the park district to build one facility that would address both of these issues.
How much should parents be involved in setting and approving curriculum? How would that work?
I do not believe that parents should be involved in setting and approving curriculum. We have some of the best teachers in the state who implement our curriculum every day. They see what works and what needs to be improved upon. They should be the driving force behind these decisions. Parents should support them by holding their children accountable to meeting the expectations of Unit 50.
What is your approach to education mandates set by the state? Are there any that you disagree with and what should be done?
I believe that mandates are OK as a general guideline, but each community should decide if a specific mandate will help or hurt their school district. If we, as a community, feel strongly enough against a mandate, we should stand up to the state and fight it.
Are there areas where you would cut Unit 50’s spending? Or do you think the district should be spending more – and how would you pay for it?
I believe that our veteran teachers are underpaid. I am currently not well versed on how our budget is spent each year and would need to educate myself on that before coming up with a plan to change our salary schedule.
Why should people vote for you?
I love Teutopolis and am thankful every day that my husband and I get to raise our children here and send them to Unit 50 schools. I still have many ties to places outside our community and know that what we are doing and how we are doing it is best for our kids. The world we are raising our children in is scary and unpredictable. I believe wholeheartedly that Teutopolis schools instill the same values, work ethic and disciplines that we teach in our homes. I want to continue that by supporting our administrators, teachers, support staff and students in any way I can. I believe that I can be an asset to the school board and help continue to achieve a level of excellence that most places could only dream of.
