Band uniform upgrades and new bleachers were among items discussed by the Teutopolis school board this week. With student registration just around the corner, the board is ensuring that it is prepared for the coming school year.
The board met Monday evening at Teutopolis High School to address the items on their agenda, which ranged form announcing new staff members to reassessing district wide goals.
Teutopolis Band and Fine Arts Booster President Kristi Esker and other booster members described their request for new band uniforms that would allow Teutopolis band students to be as well-dressed as their competitors.
The lifespan of the new uniforms the school is considering to purchase is 15-20 years, according to the boosters. The school has had the same uniforms for 30 years, and the Teutopolis Band and Fine Arts Boosters are working to replace them with more updated uniforms.
“The new uniforms will have many benefits, including a more updated style, better fabric, improved fit, and less cost in alterations as they’re easily adjustable,” said Esker.
The new uniforms will cost approximately $43,000 for around 100 uniforms. This provides some leeway for the band program as there are currently 82 band students.
In the coming weeks, Esker will work with Teutopolis Superintendent Mathew Sturgeon on a proposal that will be reviewed by the board. Esker hopes to achieve the boosters’ goal of having the uniforms ready in time for the fall of 2023.
The board also discussed plans to build new soccer bleachers for the school’s track.
“Six to eight months is the timeline for construction, delivery, and installation,” said Sturgeon.
The board hopes to have the new bleachers ready in time for next year’s track season.
The board will soon be holding four different listening sessions for parents and other community members to attend as Unit 50 schools reassess their district wide goals. Meetings will be held for different grade levels, school staff, and local community members. In addition to these listening sessions, a survey will also be available for parents.
Sturgeon brought a new state law to the board’s attention that requires all school districts to have a threat assessment team in place. The board already has a team in place because the new statute went into effect on July 1, but Sturgeon wanted to emphasize the importance of the team in light of “recent events, but in state and out.”
Student registration for this school year will be available from July 25 through July 29. Students can register and send any necessary documents online.
Additionally, two open houses will be held at Teutopolis Grade School. The first is for early childhood and preschool students and will occur Aug. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The second is for kindergarten and 1st grade students and will be held Aug. 11, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In other matters, the board:
• Recognized the new Teutopolis Education Association’s co-presidents Wendy Kreke, Jeannie Gaddis, and Darlene Unkraut.
• Recognized the new leadership of the Band and Fine Arts Boosters President Kristi Esker and members Michele Beckman and Bridget Probst.
• Approved the June 2022 Financial Report.
• Approved the annual Teutopolis Grade School rent payment to St. Francis Parish.
• Approved a contractor payment for Teutopolis High School tuckpointing work, plus two change orders.
• Approved the minutes from the June 20, 2022 regular board meeting.
• Approved the second reading of policy changes from Update 109 recommended by the Illinois Association of School Boards.
• Agreed to re-establish the Unit Office Revolving Fund for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Authorized the reestablishment of the Athletic Officials Fund at Teutopolis High School and Teutopolis Junior High School for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Approved the purchase of technology equipment.
• Approved Teutopolis State Bank and Dieterich Bank/Teutopolis Branch as depositories for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Approved the expenditure of funds until the annual budget of the district is adopted.
• Approved the following resignations, of Teutopolis High School Assistant Softball Coach Bob Schumacher, Title Reading Teacher Cassidy Lawry, high school Cook Jeanette Runde, Bus Driver Dave Burrell, and high school English Teacher Dan Herrera.
• Approved a leave-of-absence request from Justin Fleener as Teutopolis High School Baseball Coach for one year (2022-23).
• Announced the employment of Teutopolis High School cross country head coach Chelsea Gruel, head high school baseball coach Jordan Thoele, fall high school baseball assistant coach Rob Bothwell, high school cook Kelly Swingler, junior high assistant baseball coach Kenny Cornell, and junior high baseball coach Tony Martin for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Approved to keep closed the verbatim records from executive session and destroy those older than 18 months as allowable under Illinois School Code 120/2.06.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.