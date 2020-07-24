The Teutopolis Unit 50 school board this week approved in-person and remote learning plans in preparation for either format for the upcoming school year.
The plan requires face coverings, social distancing as much as possible, symptom screenings and temperature checks and increased school wide cleaning. It also prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people in one space.
It also allows for families to choose remote learning if medically necessary or requested by the parents or guardian. Grading and feedback for remote learning will be similar to that of general school expectations.
In the plan, the district notes that students choosing remote learning will not have the option to participate in in-person co-curricular, extracurricular or athletic programs.
The board also authorized district Superintendent Matt Sturgeon to make modifications to these plans as needed to comply with the needs of the district, region or state.
The return to school plan was sent to district families this week.
Meanwhile, the board also amended its district school calendar to include Nov. 3, Election Day, as a state holiday.
The board authorized Sturgeon to prepare a tentative budget for the fiscal year 2021 and also approved the expenditure of funds until the annual budget is adopted. Board members re-established Teutopolis State Bank and National Trail Bank as depositories for the upcoming school year as well.
The school board approved the following personnel matters:
- Hired Jeffrey Stewart as a full time bus driver; Crystal Tipton as the junior high softball assistant coach; Morgan Mette as the high school cross country aide; Carla Deters as the high school and athletic secretary; and Craig Toler as a driver’s education teacher.
Approved Leighton Lark as a high school boys basketball volunteer coach.
