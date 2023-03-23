TEUTOPOLIS — Unit 50 teachers and support staff are set to receive a raise in pay following a vote by the school board to approve an amendment to the district’s contract with the Teutopolis Education Association.
The district said in a press release that one reason it approved the amendment was to improve its ability to hire and maintain the highest quality staff.
During its meeting March 13, the board unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding, officially amending the district’s collective bargaining agreement with the association, which began in 2021 and will extend through the 2023-24 school year.
The district said the amendment will increase salaries for certified district staff and increase hourly wages for support staff.
Under the amendment, teachers will receive an additional $1,000 for services rendered during the 2023-24 school year, while support staff will receive an additional $2 per hour for services rendered during the 2023-24 school year.
The district noted that the contract already includes employee benefits, such as medical insurance.
Superintendent Matthew Sturgeon further explained the board’s decision to approve the amendment.
“Economic conditions are different than they were in the spring of 2021, when the existing three-year contract was negotiated. Statutory increases to minimum wage and minimum teacher salary have also impacted how every Illinois school district compensates staff,” Sturgeon said in an email. “The Teutopolis Board of Education desired to invest in its most valuable asset, our high quality teachers and staff. This approach should help to ensure that our students continue to have the best educational experience possible.”
The Teutopolis Education Association expressed support for the contract amendment in a statement made by Teutopolis Education Association Co-Presidents Jeannie Gaddis, Wendy Kreke and Darlene Unkraut.
“Mr. Sturgeon summed it up perfectly and on behalf of the TEA we greatly appreciate the board and administrative team for recognizing the need and addressing it. Unit 50 is a great place to work!” Gaddis, Kreke and Unkraut said in an email.
According to the district’s press release, Sturgeon is currently seeking support staff and teachers to fill available positions for the 2023-24 school year and said anyone interested in potential employment should contact the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.