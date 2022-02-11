The Effingham Unit 40 school board voted Friday to end the district’s mask mandate, making the coverings optional for most students and staff beginning Monday.
The board voted 6-1, with Desha Wear voting no because ongoing legal proceedings. Those working in transportation with the district will still be required to wear masks because of federal rules.
The district is the fifth locally to make masks optional this week, following a Sangamon County judge’s ruling last week invalidating the state’s masking, testing and quarantine policies for schools.
Teutopolis Unit 50, Dieterich Unit 30 and Beecher City Unit 20 were all part of the lawsuit that overturned the mandates. Altamont Unit 10, like Effingham, was not party to the suit, but made masks optional on Wednesday.
Superintendent Mark Doan said that the district’s consideration of a policy change began after the judge’s decision last Friday and continued throughout the week. The board met Monday to discuss the decision and affirm its initial mandate. But as the district gathered information and discussed legal options, members decided to hold the vote Friday that ended mandatory masking.
“There wasn’t a decision (Monday) night to make a change,” Doan said. “We continued to gather information about the TRO (temporary restraining order), then we presented that information. Trying to make a decision that quickly is the question.”
The events of that Monday meeting, which saw members of the public speak out against the mandate, may have swayed some board members to vote to end it on Friday.
“For whatever reason, board members looked at that and re-evaluated,” Doan said.
Board President Robin Klosterman said that the discussions with their attorneys made them feel comfortable in taking the vote and moving towards optional mask use.
“We’ve had some good answers since our meeting Monday,” Klosterman said. “We’ve had some good answers from our legal team and from Mr. Doan, who has been looking at the way other districts have been treated. I think that some of the answers we got helped relieve some of those anxieties.”
Board Member Chad Thompson said that it was time for the district to change course and go mask optional, with people making the choice that they feel is best for their health and safety.
“I think it is time for us to make a change,” Thompson said. “But I also think it’s very important to respect one’s choice and that we’re responsible as well, so that when we’re sick, we follow the protocols. This virus is not going away any time soon and I think it’s important that we learn how to live with it.”
Fellow board member Jane Willenborg said that she didn’t feel that masking helped move the needle all that much in terms of keeping caseloads down and felt that the district should be doubling down on other precautions, such as staying home when ill and hand washing.
“I don’t think masking helps,” Willenborg said. “If we do other protocols with the cleaning hands and staying home, I think that we’ll be fine.”
Board Member Brad Waldhoff also felt that the district was ready to make masks optional, looking for a little bit of common sense and smiling faces in district classrooms.
“I think it’s time for a change,” Waldhoff said. “It’s time to see smiling faces again. It’s time to see kids in classrooms as they were meant to be. It’s time to see pictures without these (masks). It’s time to get back to normal.”
Another board member, Jill Wendling, apologized to the crowd for how she had voted in August, when the district first required masks because of the state’s mandate. Her concerns at that time were for staff members and students who had comorbidities that made COVID-19 more dangerous to them than others.
“I didn’t verbalize that the right way the first time,” Wendling said. “Everyone changes and evolves and that’s where this has come to.”
Wear, the lone “no” vote, said that she would feel more comfortable knowing what the Fourth District Appellate Court ruled before they made any significant changes to masking policy, as the possibility remains that a higher court may rule in favor of the state.
“I want to get back to normal, too,” Wear said. “I want the kids to be able to know what their teacher looks like. I know that that’s the way that the state and country’s going and I’m happy for it. I know we’re going to get there. I would probably feel more comfortable if we waited to see what the court said next week just so we would know how it affected us.”
A large crowd of people gathered to witness the vote, with the majority of people supporting the board’s move to end the mandate. Some district faculty members even came out to support the move, with special needs preschool teacher Rene Green noting the difficulty in getting 3- and 4-year-olds to keep their masks on.
“It’s my job to teach these guys that are 3-years-old physically, but sometimes less, mentally,” Green said. “We’re talking about students who might be at a level of 2-years-old, 1-year-old and trying to keep masks on them is impossible and disgusting because little kids have snotty noses. When they’re covered up, you don’t see it.”
A cheer went up at the end of the meeting, largely in relief that students didn’t have to worry about bringing a mask to class Monday morning.
Effingham High School senior Grace Bushur said she was excited enough that she texted a friend mid-meeting to tell her the news.
“I sat here and begged you guys to do this in August,” Bushur said. “I’ve always known that the decision you guys had to make was really hard. I wouldn’t want to be in your shoes, but I can tell you, from every high school student that I’ve talked to, we appreciate your decision. We’re so excited.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.