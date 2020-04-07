The Effingham Unit 40 school district announced it will temporarily cease serving lunches on Thursday, resuming next week.
Superintendent Mark Doan said lunches will not be served from Thursday, April 9 through Monday, April 13.
The district will resume serving lunches daily on Tuesday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The lunches can be picked up at Effingham High School, South Side School, in front of Kay Jeweler’s, Mason Christian Church and the Edgewood Park District site.
