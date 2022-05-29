EFFINGHAM — The Unit 40 school board unanimously approved revisions to the Effingham Junior High School asphalt project last week, increasing the bid amount from Effingham Asphalt to $276,070.
The revision adds an additional $94,070 to the original amount of $182,000.
Unit 40 Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox said the change comes after pre-project meetings with Effingham Asphalt. He said a crane damaged the surface after sitting on the asphalt too long. An inspection led to concern that there was not enough base underneath the crane.
The original plan was to bring in a machine to grind up the top 2 inches of asphalt and use it to lay down a base, then lay new asphalt on top of it. After an inspection, Fox said Effingham Asphalt did not feel confident the surface left after the 2 inches were removed would be able to handle heavy machinery without causing damage.
Fox said the district went back to the project engineers and asked them to do core testing.
“A third party out of Champaign did 12 different cores (core samples) throughout the playground area and it was determined that there’s probably not enough base there to hold the machinery, which is good that we found out when we did because we would have spent $50,000 to have it chewed up (2 inches of the surface) only for it not to work and have to go back to the drawing board,” Fox said.
Meanwhile, Superintendent Mark Doan reported the Unit 40 Education Foundation awarded 60 scholarships to EHS graduates this year, totaling $43,000.
“We just want to continue to say thank you to the foundation,” Doan said. “Anyone who wants to donate to the foundation, it helps the students at EHS. I want to thank the foundation and all of their work.”
Doan shared enrollment figures as of April 29. The district had a total enrollment of 2,280, more than 100 fewer than last year.
“We need to continue to bring that number up,” said Doan.
In other business, the board:
- Reappointed Jane Willenborg EIASE (Eastern Illinois Area Special Education) co-op representative for Unit 40. Doan said EIASE has a governing board with a representative from the school board of each member school district. Willenborg was elected vice chairman at the last EIASE meeting. The board appointed Steve Bone as alternate representative.
- Amended the tentative 2022 fiscal year budget. The amendments include an adjustment due to an increase in health insurance rates for personnel and book entries in regards to the high school football field turf project.
- Hired the following personnel: Amanda Hirtzel, special ed teacher 2022-23; Allison Bowen, Catherine Zumwalt and Brooke Hansen, paraprofessionals; Rene Green and Becky Daugherty, ESY special ed teachers; Jenny Castillo, ESY speech language pathologist; Diana Brown, Josaphine Westendorf, Stacey Hollinshead and Cassie Williams, ESY paraprofessionals; Lisa Miller, April Hardiek, Stacey Hollinshead and Kerri Krischel, summer special education clerical assistants; Lana Adams, ESY bus aide; Diane Claar, ESY bus driver; Lisa Campton, summer bridge bus aide; Tammy Birch, Barb Muelller, Nancy Moeller and Allen Birch, summer bridge bus drivers; Mark Middleton, summer help/custodial; and Jennifer Wudtke, math teacher at EHS 2022-23.
- Approved leave of absences for Vickie Darling and Kim Mihlbachler.
- Made the following personnel moves during a special meeting May 18: Hired Norene Ault, Michael Lambton, Ryan Ervin and Dylan Ritz (sub), EHS summer school 2022; Deb Blankenship, K-5 summer bridge secretary 2022; Christopher Prince, secretary at EHS; Katie Breer and Barb Probst, EJHS summer school 2022; Ashley Klein, Secretary at South Side; Ellen Warner, math teacher at EHS 2022-23; and Garrett Wolfe, summer help/maintenance. Board members approved leave of absences for Erica Warner, Kara Huston, Cathy Hayes, Kelsey Hutmacher and Kim Knierim. The board accepted the resignation of Erik Williamson, girls tennis coach at EHS; Joyce Anderson, school service personnel at EJHS, and Sarah Alvord, teacher. Tyler Semple was appointed HS boys F/S basketball coach and Elizabeth Wilkinson was appointed junior high cheer coach.
- Recognized those retiring from the district: Carol Hoelscher, Unit 40 teacher for 35 years at Central Grade School; Bernice Schabbing, teaching for 27 ½ years; Ellen Brummer, business teacher at EHS with the district for 25 years; Amy Niebrugge, principal at Central Grade School with the district for 24 years; Vicki Stuckemeyer, special services administrative assistant at the Unit 40 board office with the district for 20 years; Karla Reed, teacher at Central Grade School who has been with the district for 20 years; Teresa Fuesting, bus driver with the district for 19 years; Penny Wiedman, executive secretary at the board office with the district for 18 years; Cindy Madison, cook at the junior high school with the district for 17 years; Ellen Broom, board office bookkeeper with the district for 12 years and Mark Doan, superintendent of schools with the district for 11 years. Doan said in combination there were 218 ½ years of experience with Unit 40 among those retiring. “Obviously, a lot of the backbone of Unit 40 is being shaken with these retirements,” said Board President Robin Klosterman.
