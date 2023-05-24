EFFINGHAM — Beginning this upcoming school year, Effingham Unit 40 will offer all district students free breakfast and lunch through the USDA’s child nutrition program service called the “Community Eligibility Provision” (CEP).
During the Unit 40 school board meeting Monday, Unit 40 Food Service Director Ryan Elsasser explained that to be eligible for the free meal program 40% of a district’s students must qualify for free meals through means-testing programs, including the Supplemental Nutritional Assistant Program (SNAP).
Although district students received free meals during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elsasser said he doesn’t think the district has ever benefited from a program quite like this.
Effingham High School is slightly under the required percentage of eligible students, but the other schools in the district bring Unit 40’s average to 44.73%, according to Elsasser.
“CEP gives you free meals for four years,” Elsasser said. “So all of our students will eat free in every building for the next four years, whether they qualify or not.”
“The only way that they wouldn’t is if they get a-la cart or extra milk or an extra portion, or something like that,” Elsasser added.
Even if the district falls below the required 40%, it will continue to benefit from the program for the next four years.
“We’re gonna get reimbursed for every breakfast, $2.07, and every lunch, $3.41,” Elsasser said. “This year if you look at those numbers, that figures out to be about $241,000.”
Additionally, Elsasser expects an increase in the number of students getting their meals from the district rather than bringing their own food from home.
“If everybody’s getting it for free, they’re gonna come in and have breakfast; they’re gonna come in and have lunch,” he said. “You’re not gonna have as many people bringing sack lunches, so that number’s gonna go up, even more.”
Elsasser said considering the increase, the district could be reimbursed $1 million over the next four years.
“That money’s not gonna go to waste, and we’re not gonna be building up our bank accounts,” Unit 40 Superintendent Andrew Johnson said. “We will reinvest that right back into the food program.”
“That’s huge for our community,” Elsasser said.
Meanwhile, the board approved the purchase of new cafeteria software, Campus Lunch 2.0, in the amount of $11,687 for one year and approximately $5,770 annually after Unit 40 Network Specialist Kevin McKenna told members the district’s software hasn’t been updated in years.
“I’ve been here since 2014, and the software hasn’t changed,” McKenna said. “And now it’s really out of date.”
He said the new software will make it easier for parents to add money to student accounts, and Elsasser said it will also give them more control over what extra or a la cart items their child can purchase.
“The other really good part about this is for the community and the parents,” McKenna said.
The total cost of the software includes the cost of 16 hours of training for staff.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved the employment of Kelsey Baker as Unit 40 Assistant Superintendent, Jessica Reeder as South Side Principal; and Jordan Andruch as Effingham Junior High School Assistant Principal.
• Approved the employment of Little Hearts Early Childhood Center Instructors Beth Grupe, Kelsey Whitehead, Courtney Hybarger, Renee Smith, Kaley Tolch, MiQuelle Stewart, Lisa Wagner, Kiley Tolch.
• Approved the employment of Little Hearts Early Childhood Center Lead Instructors Chelsy Pontious, Danielle Colclasure, Carli Fritcher, Brenna Fearday, Barbara McGuire, Amanda Hudspath and DeAnna Bowlin.
• Approved the employment of Little Hearts Early Childhood Center Teacher Assistants Jaelyn Poston, Natalie Fearday, Rachelle Childress, Whitney Yocum and Katelin Roedl.
• Approved the employment of Stephanie Pontious as the Little Hearts Early Childhood Center Food Coordinator.
• Approved the employment of Denise Pitcher as the Little Hearts Early Childhood Center Program Director.
• Approved the resignations of Angela Ingram, Unit 40 Nurse Paraprofessional; and Mark Middleton, Unit 40 bus driver.
• Approved the retirement of John Taylor as a Unit 40 bus driver.
• Adopted a new kindergarten through fifth grade curriculum and approved the purchase of corresponding materials in the amount of $613,112.08.
• Appointed Unit 40 Board Secretary Jane Willenborg as the district’s EIASE Representative with board member Steve Bone as an alternate.
• Approved the hire of Darren Feldkamp as the district’s security consultant.
