EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Unit 40 School Board in a special meeting Tuesday heard an update on a celebration for Effingham High School seniors.
EHS Principal Kurt Roberts said the event, which will be held Sunday, May 31, at 2 p.m., will not replace the planned July 19 graduation.
“We are still planning on a graduation on July 19. However, we do have a number of students who will be leaving for the military. We have a number of students who will just be leaving the area in general, and so we wanted to try to do something,” Roberts said. “If there was anything that we can do where all the students get to be there at the same time, same place, I think that’s what we’re really trying to do.”
Roberts said he spoke with the Effingham County Health Department regarding some sort of senior celebration, and health department officials did not recommend students line up on sidewalks, as Roberts said he presented to them.
Instead, Roberts said the health department approved having a family member drive the graduating student in the parade celebration at the school, and the student will then exit the vehicle to pick up their diploma.
Roberts said Mandi Bushur will take each of the seniors’ photos at the high school monument near the circle drive and provide a free 5-by-7-inch copy of it. A DJ will also play music during the celebration from in front of the gymnasium entrance.
Roberts said those wishing to pick up their diploma at a different time can do so June 1 at the high school between 9 a.m. and noon.
Roberts said he is meeting with Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland on Wednesday to discuss how to handle traffic.
Superintendent Mark Doan said more information on the celebration will be released Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the board also discussed a remote learning plan and summer workouts and camps for district sports teams.
District Athletic Director Dave Woltman said the Illinois High School Association has not yet released guidelines for summer sports camps and workout days. He said IHSA has submitted a plan to the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education for camps and workouts, but it has not heard back.
Woltman said he is currently trying to plan for how summer workouts for sports teams could happen while also following state social distancing guidelines.
“The plan would be that I would ask if our coaches could meet with kids in groups of nine or less. They would split up among the property and spread out. They would stay in their similar groups throughout the time,” Woltman said.
Woltman said for Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Phase Three of his Restore Illinois plan, the workouts would be held outdoors, and he said he’s already asked basketball coaches to first focus on outdoor conditioning drills rather than indoor activities.
The board agreed to move forward with summer sports workouts and camps when IHSA guidelines become available.
The board also heard from Doan that the curriculum committee at its next meeting will begin formulating a plan for remote and in-person learning in the fall. A date for that committee meeting is to be determined.
In other matters, the board approved the resignation of Kurt Endebrock as the Effingham Junior High assistant principal. Endebrock was hired for the position at the beginning of May, but the board did not elaborate on why he resigned.
The board then hired Kelsey Baker as the junior high assistant principal. Baker previously worked in the school district as a teacher and had recently worked at the Fresh Start Treatment and Learning Center in Effingham.
