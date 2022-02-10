The Effingham Unit 40 school board on Friday will hold its second meeting in less than a week to discuss possible changes to the district’s return-to-learn policies, which may include a change to the district’s masking policy. The district now requires them to be worn.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the district unit office on South Banker Street. The move comes after a circuit court judge’s temporary restraining order against the state’s mask mandate is being appealed to the Fourth District Appellate Court in Springfield.
A group of parents — represented by Greenville-based attorney Tom DeVore — brought suit against 147 schools across Illinois, including Teutopolis, Dieterich and Beecher City, seeking to get rid of the state’s mandates for masking, testing of faculty and quarantine.
Judge Raylene Grischow ruled Friday in favor of the defendants, accusing the state of not providing due process rights to those affected by the mandates and placing a temporary restraining order (TRO) on them. Teutopolis, Dieterich and Beecher City have all made masks recommended, rather than required, for students and staff, while still pertaining to other CDC guidelines.
Several Unit 40 parents spoke out against the mask mandates at a Monday meeting to discuss the matter. Superintendent Mark Doan declined to comment on the new meeting scheduled for Friday.
Like Unit 40, Altamont Unit 10 schools was not party to the lawsuit. However, in the wake of the restraining order, that district is only recommending masks be worn.
Unit 10 Superintendent Casey Adam said under the district’s in-person plan, changes can be made without requiring action from the school board. However, there will be a six-month review of the plan during the board’s meeting scheduled on Monday at 7 p.m.
Wednesday “was our first day of masks being highly recommended,” said Adam. “I’ve had some staff members and students that were pretty excited about it. I haven’t received any complaints.”
