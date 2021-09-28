EFFINGHAM — Effingham Unit 40 schools will be adopting the University of Illinois’ SHIELD testing beginning in October in an effort to further protect buildings from COVID-19.
Superintendent Mark Doan said at Monday’s board meeting the district would be moving toward adoption of the saliva-based system in response to state requirements for faculty to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to weekly testing. Weekly testing without the SHIELD tests began last week following an executive order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Initially, the program will only be open to teachers, but as supply for the tests increase, they will be provided to both students and parents.
“If a parent would like to have their student(s) tested weekly, they can,” Doan said. “It’s voluntary (and) it’s an opt-in situation. We have to get the teachers and staff up to speed and this week we’ll send out for the SHIELD. If someone doesn’t want to do it in October, but maybe in December they do, they can always jump in.”
Doan said the district is currently scrambling to try and get the testing program fully operational, as it is competing with other school districts in order to get as many SHIELD tests as possible.
He noted a third party will conduct the tests in order to prevent Unit 40 staff from having to administer them.
“They’re trying to set up a time to come to the schools, because we have six sites. It’s still a work in progress,” said Doan.
The district is aiming to begin SHIELD testing around Oct. 13, but Doan said the ultimate date may need to be pushed back.
“With how slow the process is going, it may have to be moved back a week,” Doan said, adding “things are moving forward.”
In other news:
• The board approved the district’s budget for the 2022 fiscal year. The budget shows deficits in the education and operations and management funds, while also showing a surplus in the transportation fund. Contingencies are built in to make sure that the district can continue to function in case of unforeseen issues.
• The district approved the purchase of eight school buses: six regular buses that cost $106,001 total and two special needs buses that cost $110,984 per bus. The two new special needs buses will be air conditioned, unlike the buses they replace.
• The board also discussed the bidding process for potential future projects, including new roofs for the district’s transportation building and Central Grade School.
The hope is that any bidding for the roofs could be done in one package instead of separately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.