EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Unit 40 Technology Committee this week further discussed internet connectivity for possible remote learning in the fall.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox said he met with Wabash Communications recently regarding bringing internet to Watson, Mason and Edgewood students in anticipation of remote learning of some kind for the upcoming school year.
Committee and school board members have been discussing the need for devices within the district if it were to return to the e-learning model. Some ideas included working with Wabash Communications to bring connectivity to students who live in rural areas of the district.
Fox said Wabash Communications would utilize internet fiber to bring connectivity to the three rural towns. He said Wabash already has installed fiber in Watson but would need to extend it at least 11 miles to reach Mason and Edgewood.
Once fiber is installed, Fox said Wabash would install transmitters to towers and also equip each student’s home with an internet connection. Fox said the fiber expansion, transmitter installation and device setup in homes plus the monthly cost to rent cell tower space would cost the district more than $300,000.
Fox said even with all of those steps, there would only be a 70 percent connectivity rate – that is, 70 percent of students would be able to connect to the internet.
Fox said Wabash’s price would take all of the money the district received through the CARES Act. He added that he did not think the setup was a feasible idea for the district.
School board and committee member Robin Klosterman suggested the district revisit Verizon internet access points, or connectivity network hubs.
“The other option just doesn’t seem very realistic,” Klosterman said.
Fox said prices for the access points change constantly, but the most recent price he knew of was $115 per access point with a $34 per month service fee.
Superintendent Mark Doan suggested the district look into how many of the access points it would need to service students. Doan noted that other area school districts have purchased the access points, so it may be worthwhile to check in with those districts to see how the points are working for their students.
The exact number of students facing connectivity issues and internet reliability won’t be apparent until after school registration is completed. As a part of the registration, the district has added questions to help identify who needs assistance with internet access.
Meanwhile, the committee also discussed purchasing technology to make sure students have enough devices to take yearly state and other assessments.
Fox previously shared with the committee the number of devices needed to take the assessments in each school building. The preschool and kindergarten will not need additional devices to cover assessments, according to Early Learning Center Principal Jennifer Fox.
Between Central Grade School, South Side School, Effingham Junior High and Effingham High School, Doan said 410 devices are needed for assessments.
District Technology Integration Specialist Julie Flack said there is especially a need at the junior high because often assessment time is spent in computer labs typically used by teachers in regular instruction. She said having the devices would allow regular instruction to continue uninterrupted.
The committee determined that laptops were the best devices to purchase for assessment use and agreed to bring the recommendation to purchase 410 laptops to the full board at its June meeting on Monday, June 22, at 6 p.m.
The committee will later determine its next meeting date. None has been set at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.