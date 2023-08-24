EFFINGHAM — Effingham Unit 40 school board is taking one of the first steps in implementing the district’s strategic plan as it pertains to the future of the district’s facilities and efforts to consolidate the district’s buildings.
“One of the goals in the strategic plan is to centrally locate pre-K-5 or K-5 facility,” Effingham Unit 40 Board President Jill Wendling said. “So this will help in that research on possible locations, possible sizes of buildings.”
During the board’s meeting Monday, members unanimously approved a facility research proposal from BLDD Architects for QLEO, a software program that will collects data from the Unit 40 schools, which will then be used to determine if a facility expansion will be necessary.
“This would be giving us the opportunity to do some research to see if that is something that should be sought,” Superintendent Andrew Johnson said.
“And the facilities and transportation committee has endorsed this proposal,” Wendling said.
The district will pay $8,500 for the program.
Johnson said these long-term projects could include building on to current district buildings, constructing another stand-alone building or simply spreading out students differently across each district building.
However, he said he expects the data will show that a facility expansion of some kind would be in the best interest of the district.
“I think it’s the first step to sending us down a road to match what came out of the strategic plan process that started last fall in the school district,” Johnson said.
Johnson believes the district should have a decent idea of how to address its long-term facility needs, as well as a “ball park” estimate of cost of potential facility projects and possible locations where the construction of a new building or expansion could take place, by the end of the year.
“It’ll help us in long-range planning,” he said.
Board member Desha Wear and Unit 40 Secretary Jane Willenborg, both of whom are already somewhat familiar with the research proposal from BLDD Architects, also commented on the matter.
“It’s just a neat tool that can figure out things that we’ve never been able to, like if we consolidate what kind of expenses would that save on, as far as the efficiency of the building, the efficiency of the staff, things like that,” Wear said.
“And they look at things that we wouldn’t think to look at,” Willenborg said.
