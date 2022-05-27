It was a special day Thursday as friends, community members and colleagues gathered to congratulate the end of an era for Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan.
The Effingham Community High School Hearts Rock Cafe was filled with those wanting to wish Doan a happy retirement during a special open house. Doan’s last day is June 30.
“I think he did an outstanding job,” said Jim Littleford, who is retired after serving as superintendent in Charleston and Altamont. “He will be missed.”
“He was always one of the go-to guys I could call and bounce things off of,” Dieterich Unit 30 Superintendent Cary Jackson said. “His experience and knowledge was extremely valuable.”
Doan became superintendent a year before Jackson took over as superintendent at Dieterich 10 years ago.
“So, he helped me get adjusted in my new position,” Jackson said. “He reached out to me and was always there when I needed help. He’s been great to me.”
Penny Wiedman, Unit 40’s executive secretary, said she enjoyed working for Doan. She is also retiring at the end of the year after 18 years with the school district.
“He’s been great to work with,” Wiedman said. “It’s been real good.”
Norma Lansing stopped by to wish Doan well. Lansing retired as long-time CEO and president of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce. She has worked with Doan and others to establish the Effingham Regional Career Academy.
“He’s been an instrumental part of progress here at Unit 40,” Lansing said.
Lansing said she thought Doan did an excellent job working with the Effingham County community.
“He understands it all works together.”
Mel Stock, market president with Midland States Bank, said he enjoyed working with Doan.
“He’s been a pleasure to work with and a great asset to the community,” Stock said. “He is very focused on the kids. I certainly wish him well. He is a good person.”
Jill Wendling is a member of the Unit 40 board.
“Mark is has been a good asset for our district. He has a passion for education that has brought forth a lot of progress in our district both academically and with our facilities,” Wendling said. “We are really going to miss him.”
Bev Soltedel’s husband, Delbert Soltwedel, was a member of the Unit 40 board in years past.
“I think he is the best superintendent we’ve ever had,” Bev Soltwedel said about Doan.
She said when Doan first came to the school district he established the guidelines.
“He said this is the line and you didn’t cross it. Some people didn’t like that,” she said. “I glad he is going to continue to live in this area. I think the school is really going to miss Mr. Doan.”
Doan said the thing he looks forward to most is the freedom that comes with retirement.
“I think the freedom to go and do what we want to do and when we want to do it – is something I’ve never experienced. When you’re superintendent, it’s 24/7, 365. If something happens on a Saturday night, which is usually not good – you’ve got to answer the phone.”
He said even when he took a vacation for seven days the district would be on his mind. Doan said he also looks forward to not having to see what needs to fit into his daily schedule anymore.
Doan began his career in education after graduation from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1989 with his Bachelor’s degree in Education. His first teaching assignment was at Oakland High School teaching physical education, health and driver’s education along with being assistant football coach and a track coach. After a year, he moved up to head football coach and after a couple of years became athletic director. In between his teaching and coaching duties at Oakland, Doan received his Master’s degree from Eastern Illinois University.
In 1995, Doan moved to Farina to take the middle school principal position in the South Central Unit 401 district before becoming high school principal at Watseka High School in 1996, where he stayed until 2000. While in Watseka, he finished he superintendent’s degree.
In 2000, he moved to Bartonville, filling a K-8 superintendent position for four years. He became superintendent in Farmington School District 265, located 20 miles west of Peoria, for seven years.
He said when the Effingham superintendent position came open it was an opportunity to move closer to family.
“My dad’s family is originally from the Olney area,” Doan said. “My mom lives in Noble.”
Doan became superintendent of schools in Unit 40 in 2011. He said he wants to continue living in the Effingham area after his retirement.
“This is a great community. We love our church,” he said. “We’re fortunate we don’t have the issues some bigger places do. Effingham is progressive and there are a lot of things going on in a town this size.”
