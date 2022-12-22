Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Windy. Snow ending this evening but skies will remain mostly cloudy late. Areas of blowing snow. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Windy. Snow ending this evening but skies will remain mostly cloudy late. Areas of blowing snow. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.