EFFINGHAM – Three participants of the new Unit 40 strategic committee presented the results of a district-wide and community-involved plan to move the district forward.
They reported that four 3-hour sessions were involved with 30-35 people in each session that included administrators, teachers, students, district staff, parents, board members and community members.
“This simply isn’t just another school initiative,” said Abra Woomer, a teacher at Unit 40. “We know when our school thrives, our community thrives. This was about bringing different various perspectives from a community.”
Next is to take the goals and put them into action. The brainstorming sessions helped the group create a mission statement, slogan, vision, a list of core values and beliefs for the district, as well as goals.
The new slogan is “Engage, Educate, Empower: Effingham.”
Unit 40 teacher Jim Hammer said the process included input from the community, reviewed the district’s performance including the school report cards, and discussed where “we want to go.”
“This is a plan we can all work on together,” said Hammer. “It’s a common set of goals ... It’s a team effort that we can all work together on and that’s the method for success.”
Student Taylor Greene said she wants to begin giving students more opportunities at younger ages that might help them more easily choose the college or career path when they get to high school.
The board also approved contracting with Educational Leadership Solutions at the cost of $8,100 toward Living the Strategic Plan proposal.
In other matters, the board:
- Heard from Kurt Roberts, EHS principal, that Unit 40 teacher and coach Obie Farmer was recently selected as a Top Community Leaders Under 40. Farmer is a PE and driver’s education teacher, the high school varsity basketball coach and assistant football coach. He makes it his mission to connect and give back to the community, something he also instills in his players.
- Roberts told the board that a student at EHS was also recognized as an Up and Coming Leader. Rosie Markham is a senior at EHS and the daughter of Chad and Michelle Markham. Among her many school and community involvements, Roberts said, is drama club, marching band, CEO, National Honor Society and charitable community activities. She is a top scholar as well.
- Approved spending up to $150,000 for security upgrades across the school district.
- Approved spending a total of $214,000 for computers, laptops and carrying cases in different areas of the district. The funds will come from ESSER account.
- Heard from two CEO students, Taylor Greene and Emilie Vincent, about an upcoming magic/comedy show of Mike D’Urzo, The Magic of CEO, at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2023, at the Effingham Performance Center. Tickets prices range $25-$55 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster or by calling the EPC box office. More information can be found by writing to magicofceo@gmail.com.
- Approved a request from the Effingham Classroom Teachers Association to change their work day at Central School to start and end 15 minutes earlier, from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. to provide more supervision when students are on the grounds.
- Approved payment of bills in the amount of $848,883.03.
- Heard the district financial report for November/December Fiscal Year 2023, which included revenue in the Education Fund from the following: Local $3.55 million; State $581,248; Federal, $69,591.
- Approved the purchase of a dual steamer for South Side Cafeteria at the cost of $21,500.
- Approved the purchase of a dishwashing machine at EJHS at the cost of $39,143.
- Heard school enrollment is at 2,367 students, which is 13 less than the previous month.
- Approved several fundraisers across the district: Through Jan. 5, EJHS Cheerleaders will be taking donations using coordinating dates (amounts) on calendars with the goal to raise money for next year’s competitions and new poms. A winning calendar date will be drawn and that person will receive a gift; EHS National Honor Society will be selling large chocolate lovers bars to raise money for scholarships Jan. 9-23; Central Grade School will partner with American Heart Association and the physical education program at the school to raise money for AHA Jan. 23-Feb. 3, 2023; EHS Boys Track will be collecting pledges for distance running during a practice to raise money for the boys track program Feb. 13-March 3, 2023; EHS Girls Track will hold a team fundraiser called Pay to Spike Someone to assist with equipment, awards, team meals and more March 1-March 31, 2023.
