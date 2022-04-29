Unit 40 saved a bundle by turning down a bid for patch work and painting at the Effingham Junior High School, according to officials.
Assistant Unit 40 Superintendent Jason Fox said the board recently turned down a bid for $453,000 to patch and paint the EJHS. He said they investigated other options and considered using district resources for the painting the project.
He said he would like to award the patching of the building to Kirks Inc. of Vandalia, which came highly recommended by local contractors for the amount of $23,730 for the patch work and purchase of a large portion of paint for the amount of $20,000 that would be a great discount to the school district.
The painting of the project would be completed by Unit 40 staff. Fox noted that Todd Thoele, director of buildings and grounds, painted commercial buildings for 13 years before taking a position with the district.
Fox said he also looked into renting a lift for the project and found out it would be more cost-effective to purchase a lift that could be used for this EJHS project and future Unit 40 building painting as well. He asked permission to buy one up the amount of $40,000 for a 60 ft. lift.
He said with the purchase of additional paint and supplies he estimates the painting project to be $118,750, substantially lower than the bid the district received for $453,000.
Fox said he expects the project to be complete by the end of the summer.
Board members voted to proceed with the patch and paint project with the additional purchase of a 60 ft. lift not exceed $40,000.
Meanwhile, Fox said last month in a meeting he did not attend there were discussions about the South Side School outside door project. The cost of the project was bid at $149,000 by Grunloh Construction. He said the construction company would honor that bid now if the board wanted to go ahead with the project.
“Those doors are 30 weeks out, to be paid in FY 23 or if they are installed in July of next summer they would be paid for in FY 24,” he said.
The board agreed to proceed with the South Side School door project.
Curriculum Director Shelly Beck presented to the board several instructional material recommendations for the 22-23 school year.
The first was a 6-12 band instruction curriculum that includes “Sight Reading Factory” from GraceNotes. Beck said it would help students with reading and music theory. She said the course can be customized to the students needs.
She presented a social studies curriculum for grades 3-5 called “Social Studies Alive” that has flexibility depending upon the abilities of the student and also some of the texts are available in a Spanish version.
The were two k-5 science class curriculum recommendations. “Mystery Science” for grades k-3. Beck said the curriculum is focused on younger learners the course work is very interactive, hands-on and video based. A recommendation to use “Into Science” is designed for fourth and fifth grades. She said the teachers like the curriculum so they can prep students a little better for junior high using “Into Science.”
Beck presented a grades 6-8 art curriculum “Master Class” that gives students access to videos by artists in the field. She recommended a 9-12 art purchases to include the subscription based “Scholastic Art Magazine” and purchase of a WACOM Cintiq pro 16.
“Shelly do we have a standard evaluation and selection process that you utilize for each of these different programs,” Board Member Chad Thompson asked.
“We have so many content areas and grade levels we don’t have a one size fits all tool,” Beck said.
Beck went on to explain in detail how curriculum decisions were made for Unit 40.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved the annual renewal for the 2022-23 school year membership with the Illinois Elementary School Association fees for the amount of $1,365 and Illinois High School Association membership renewal with no associated fees.
• Approved the sale of 287 sq. ft. of property at the corner of South Henrietta Street and West Richland Avenue at the Effingham Junior High School where there is currently a group of seating benches to the Illinois Department of Transportation for the amount of $5,600. Jason Fox said the state plans to widen the road in order to put an island down the center of Henrietta to separate north and southbound traffic.
• Approved an employee assistance program to take effect July 1 for the amount of $9,048. The program provides 24/7 365 days access to certified clinical mental health professionals and coaches for employees and their families. The program is for all staff members.
• Approved a catastrophic and voluntary student accident insurance renewal for the amount of $1,390.
• Accepted the following resignations:
Jordan Andruch – HS Junior Varsity Boys Basketball Coach
Alex Bohnhoff – HS Freshman Boys Basketball Coach
Kasondra Murray – Teacher, Effingham High School
Josaphine Westendorf – Paraprofessional
Kelsey Hutmacher – Pep Club Sponsor at EHS
David Lorton – Custodian
Kara Huston – Special Education Teacher
Natasha Czerwonka – Secretary
• Approve the personnel employment of:
Steven East – Custodian
Brycelyn Simmons – Custodian
Robert Weaver – Maintenance/Groundskeeping
Sidney Webster – English Teacher at EHS 2022-23
• Approved the employment of K-5 Summer Bridge Teachers:
Elizabeth Stevenson, Angie Moeller, Jennifer Hall, Sandy Lohman, Elizabeth Russell, Missy Donaldson, Emily King, Denice Tarin, Christin Hartke, Abbey Meinhart, Cheryl Scanlan and Abra Woomer.
• Approved the employment of K-5 Summer Bridge Paraprofessionals:
Angie Probst, Kim Bushue, Kerri Krischel, Diane Arnold, Brandy Simmons, Donna Shields, Amy Wernsing, Brittany Regenhardt and Darlene Krietemeyer.
• Approved the employment of Maintenance Summer/Seasonal personnel:
Payton Bushue, Blake Bushue, Maddox Burner and Jacob Weaver.
• Approved the employment of Technology/Summer Seasonal personnel:
Jason Eirhart, Katrina Eirhart, Megan Adkins, Weston Peno, Miranda Fox, Jared Hammer, Austin Waldhoff, Taylor Green and Ty Morrissey.
• Approved the summer/seasonal employment of Wayne Mapes for transportation.
• Approved the summer/seasonal employment of Darlene Kretemeyer for custodial.
• Approved the transfer of Heather Hartman to student services secretary.
• Appointed Sidney Webster 2022-23 yearbook sponsor.
• Appointed Logan Arney 2022-23 head soccer coach.
• Accepted the retirement of bus driver Teresa Fuesting.
