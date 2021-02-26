Effingham Unit 40 this week announced a suite of programs to support struggling students as districts around the country struggle with “learning loss” related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The first of these programs is a new summer bridge program, offering additional classes to Kindergarten through 5th grade students in June.
“Since school closed last year, our district has been concerned with navigating the pandemic yet remaining focused on student needs. Learning loss has been a top priority,” said Chelle Beck, the district’s curriculum director.
“The focus is on supporting and recovering knowledge and skills,” she said.
The program will be offered to select families based on a matrix of learning indicators. The assessment tools are being finalized, but will include things like assessments, report cards, and teacher observation, according to Beck.
“The focus is on supporting and recovering knowledge and skills in the areas of reading and math,” Beck said. “The general strategies will focus on the more specific skills within those areas where needs are identified, such as early literacy, phonics, reading fluency, reading comprehension, early numeracy, mathematical fluency, mathematical concept application.”
Superintendent Mark Doan said that this will be an optional program offered to students and their families based on need. He added that he hopes to keep the teacher to student ratio low to maximize the program’s effectiveness.
“We’re trying to stay around 10:1 for each grade level,” Doan said.
Though administrators in the district haven’t finalized the eligibility criteria and don’t know how many students the program will be equipped to handle, Doan says he expects about 20 students from each grade level.
“It could be higher,” he added.
The district also posted job listings for three new jobs aimed at helping struggling students. The district is looking to hire a pre-K and kindergarten counselor. This comes after the district began offering a new pre-K class and increasing the load for its existing elementary counselor.
“Overall, as a district, we’ll have full coverage with counselors from pre-K to 12th grade,” Doan said.
The district is also hiring two math interventionists to help individual students, classes, and teachers with math instruction in kindergarten through 5th grade classes.
“Our mathematics area is something we’ve been looking at for a couple years,” Doan said. “Those individuals will work with classrooms and teachers.”
Doan added that these positions aren’t expected to be “short term” and that these positions will remain as the effects of the pandemic are brought under control.
Effingham Unit 40 schools on Monday also announced that a facility upgrade which began in the winter is nearing an end. As part of an effort to make the district’s buildings more efficient, the buildings and grounds staff has replaced nearly 5,000 lightbulbs around the district with energy efficient LEDs.
“It was a good winter project,” said Unit 40 Director of Buildings and Grounds Todd Thoele.
Through a rebate program offered by Ameren and Premium Quality Lighting, Thoele’s team was able to purchase roughly 5,000 bulbs for $241. Based on estimates he received from Premium Quality Lighting, the district will save just over $11,000 per year and save about $230,000 over the 20-year lifespan of the new equipment.
“The simple net return on investment is 95,000%,” Thoele said, noting that he most people have laughed when they heard such a large number.
Prior to this project, the district has some replaced bulbs, like those at the high school, with LEDs. They left a potion fo the junior high school alone as well, since it is still being worked on ahead of next year’s “Phase Three” of its renovation project.
“This should make people feel better,” Thoele said, adding he was motivated to do this to save money for Effngham taxpayers.
At Monday’s school board meeting, the district officially approved two other facilities projects. The basketball baskets in Central Grade School will be upgraded to be fully motorized and automatic, replacing a system which requires a school official to stand on a ladder and use a drill to lower the baskets.
“It’s not safe,” said Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan. “We did this a couple years ago at the junior high.”
After receiving a $46,000 quote from the company that did the junior high project, the district decided to do the project using its own staff at an estimated cost of $11,000.
The district is also repairing the basement and foundation of its district offices on Banker Street. This work will include sealing cracks in the basement walls, setting up new water flows to the building’s sump pump, and installing dehumidifiers.
“We store a lot of documents down there,” Doan said. “We’ve had water issues.”
The work will be done by Woods Basement Systems of Collinsville at a cost of $28,000.
