EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Unit 40 school board put their backing Monday behind a proposal for the layout of the new artificial turf at Washington Savings Bank Stadium at Klosterman Field.
The chosen layout will have “Hearts” spelled out in each end zone, with the team’s logo — an elongated capital “E” — placed in the center of the field. The design beat out other proposed layouts, in which “Effingham” would be placed in one end zone, as well as one with a heart placed at midfield. Each of the layouts came with feedback from people who helped provide money to the public/private partnership formed for the project and students who would participate in activities on the field.
Superintendent Mark Doan will inform representatives of Byrne and Jones Construction in the coming days about the board’s choice. Construction on the field will be ongoing throughout the summer, with a target for completion set for the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
The board largely chose an option that was simple and similar to the design shown to the board and publicly at meetings to approve the $1.4 million project and the sponsorship agreement with Washington Savings Bank. The informal vote followed a discussion as to how creative the design should be for the field, with board member Desha Wear favoring the heart at midfield, similar to how the school’s basketball court is set up with a heart at center court.
“It’s not just a football field and I understand that boys may want (a) more masculine symbol on their uniform,” Wear said. “But, that doesn’t mean that we still aren’t the Hearts.”
Board President Robin Klosterman also liked some kind of heart in the center of the field, while noting that they needed to balance the wants and interests of teenage students with what would look good on the field.
“I respect what the kids have to say,” Klosterman said. “I’m not sure that should be the only factor to consider.”
Klosterman spoke about the feedback she received from fellow alumni, with splits being shown as to what design they preferred.
“Older alums liked the heart in the middle,” Klosterman said. “That didn’t surprise me; I think that’s what older alums would say. I think it was split evenly between Hearts and Hearts (in the end zone) and Effingham and Hearts. I could be OK with either one of those.
Not everyone liked the idea of a heart at the center. Board member Steve Bone pointed out that members of his own graduating class at EHS didn’t really like the heart logo to begin with.
“Everyone was like, ‘We need to get rid of that,’” Bone said. “I just like a uniform, scaled field. When I see the Effingham and the Hearts from this perspective (overhead), it just seems off.”
Fellow board member Jill Wendling liked the idea of placing the “E” in the middle of the heart, even as she voted for the simple design.
“I like the look of the ‘E’ because I think it looks bold,” Wendling said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.