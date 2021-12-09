EFFINGHAM — A proposal to install an artificial turf field at Effingham High School’s Klosterman Field moved one step closer to approval this week, as members of the booster club indicated they were close to raising the funds needed for their end of the project.
Effingham Unit 40 Board of Education told EHS’ Sportsbackers at a special meeting on Tuesday that they were to provide at least 50% of the funding for the $1.4 million project – $730,000 – with the district kicking in the other half. The Sportsbackers informed the board they had raised more than $650,000 already through a series of commitments made by local businesses and business leaders.
The meeting had been called in order to provide the group with further direction in terms of their goals for raising money. Superintendent Mark Doan said the board was looking for some kind of understanding toward helping the group reach its goal, even if final confirmation of the project remained at least two weeks off.
“In the end, from the board’s perspective, we just asked for a consensus,” Doan said in an interview. “What is a consensus direction that we could give to the Sportsbackers while not 100% committing to the project? We’re providing direction for them as they continue their fundraising.”
Plans call for the school to install a “woven” turf surface with a shock pad placed underneath the field for further safety. The woven turf is a higher-end product that can last 15 years or longer in some cases. The district is collaborating with St. Louis-based Byrne & Jones Construction, a national supplier of artificial turf fields, on the installation of the proposed turf.
In addition, the district will install a new scoreboard, working with NEVCO, based out of Greenville.
Chris Koester, a local attorney with Taylor Law Group and a key member of the Sportsbackers, said he and his group have been overwhelmed with the support they have received in the community since the project was first floated in October. In less than a month, they have been able to pick up enough support to get to within 10 days of reaching the $730,000 mark agreed to with the district.
“The outpouring of support from the business community has been astonishing,” Koester said. “There really is a lot of momentum for this.”
Concerns about the price tag have been a big factor in how the project is to be funded, with Koester and the district seeking a public-private partnership in order to alleviate the cost on the district. Doan believes the district is able to address the academic concerns of the students in the district, while also having enough space to provide for a special project like this.
“We are planning to address those areas that have been brought forward,” Doan said. “To say that something wasn’t being done is an oversimplification. Through board committees, we’re addressing some of those things that were brought forward and will be addressing some of those things in the coming months and years as well.”
Koester said the kind of partnership shown on the turf project could lead to other public-private partnerships for things people want, such as a field house or library expansions.
“The really exciting part for me is the ability for the private industry to help the public institutions,” Koester said.
If the project is approved at the Dec. 20 regular board meeting, the new surface could be ready in time for the 2022-23 school year. Doan believes Tuesday was a good step in the right direction toward changing the face of Effingham’s football, soccer and physical education facilities.
“This is a positive step for Unit 40, if it can happen,” Doan said. “The cohesiveness that’s coming around, the positive feedback that we’ve received from people, businesses and individuals donating, there’s really a momentum around it, I feel.”
