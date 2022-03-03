EFFINGHAM — Effingham Unit 40 is searching for a new English as a Second Language teacher to help a growing non-English speaking population become better acquainted to life in Illinois and America.
Chelle Beck, the district’s curriculum director, said Monday at a Board of Education meeting that concerns over serving that population led to the call for new staff to help support the district’s lone ESL teacher, Sarah Alvord. The job has been open for the past year and Beck said it has been a challenge to find someone qualified for the position.
With that in mind, she has asked current staff within the district whether they are interested in the job, a procedure spelled out within the collective bargaining agreement between the district and its teaching staff.
“We reached out last week to staff for the first time using the newly negotiated ‘hard-to-fill’ contract language to see if we have any staff who might be interested in going back to school to get an ESL endorsement,” Beck said. “It’s important to note that because we are using that newly negotiated contract language.”
Prospective hires have three ways in which they can get ESL certification of some kind — through ESL endorsements, bilingual education endorsements and English as a New Language endorsement, all earned through a return to a higher education institution providing any of those degrees. Beck noted that ENL endorsement is not particularly feasible for current staff, as it requires one to be a non-native English speaker.
“For ESL, you do not have to be able to speak another language fluently,” Beck said. “You’re helping people learn to speak English, not helping them learn to speak a different language.”
Board member Jill Wendling, presiding over the meeting because President Robin Klosterman was absent, said the growing need for an expanded ESL staff made it important for staff to be aware of this new opportunity.
“We spent a lot of time talking about how we were going to reach out to our staff and make them aware that there is a need,” Wendling said. “We can help them continue their education so we can fill (the vacancy).”
While Spanish is the language most associated with ESL positions, she pointed out that other languages were also going to be taught alongside it, such as Vietnamese, Gujarati and Tagalog, among others.
“It’s not necessarily English or Spanish that they’re lacking in support,” Wendling said.
Fellow board member Chad Thompson pointed out the potential for the position to aid job prospects across the area, with new English speakers being able to expand the job pool for a wide variety of companies.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us and the community,” Thompson said. “We have a lot of employers that are trying to hire people. If we have one of the top programs that caters to these students, it can have a big impact for our community, too.”
One big challenge that Beck sees with these positions is getting staff to each of the district’s six schools in order to serve every student who needs help with English. The tiring nature of the role is one of the many reasons the district wants a second person to take pressure off of Alvord.
“You’re driving one person to six schools to provide services,” Beck said. “We all know that’s not ideal, which is why we need a second person. But, we need candidates.”
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a new intergovernmental agreement with the Regional Office of Education 3 to allow students who commit violations of school policy to finish their education at the state’s Regional Safe School Program. Students in sixth-12th grades would attend TriStar Academy and Aspire High School, respectively.
• Approved final dates for the end of the school year, with senior graduation planned for May 22 at 2 p.m., with final exams being held May 24-25 and the last day slated for May 26.
• Approved the sale of a piece of district-owned property on the corner of Henrietta Avenue and Grove Street to the Illinois Department of Transportation in order to help facilitate the department’s work on Fayette Avenue and Henrietta. The $600 sale will be among the first of several pieces of property to be sold to IDOT as part of the project.
• Approved allowing teachers eligible for the Teachers’ Retirement System to participate in a new Supplemental Savings Plan. All future hires will be required to use this plan as their designated retirement fund through TRS.
• Honored Effingham High School senior wrestler Jon Perry for qualifying for the IHSA Class 1A state competition at 152 pounds. Perry made it to the second round before being defeated.
• Introduced Todd Schuette as the new principal at Central Grade School, with Aron Spicer serving as his assistant. Schuette moves up from the assistant role at CGS to replace the outgoing Amy Niebrugge.
