EFFINGHAM — Effingham Unit 40 school district will purchase thousands of disposable face masks and some plastic face shields for use during face-to-face schooling set to start in just over a month.
The purchase decision was made during the school board's curriculum committee meeting this week. The committee also discussed other aspects of returning to the classroom this fall as well as remote learning options.
District Superintendent Mark Doan said district families will likely have the option of sending their children to in-person school or to stay with remote learning. Instruction and daily guidelines have not yet been set as this week's meeting was only a discussion.
"I expect we will have some families who will not want to send their children (to in-person school), whether that be for a medical issue or concern," Doan said.
The committee also further delved into guidelines sent recently by the Illinois State Board of Education that promote daily mask wearing by students and staff, social distancing when possible, a limit of 50 students on a bus and more.
The Illinois Department of Public Health does not recommend the sole use of face shields daily in schools, but committee members OKed the purchase of the personal protective gear for speech teachers, their elementary age or younger students and some special education students.
Early Learning Center Principal Jennifer Fox spoke on the importance of seeing a teacher and student's mouth when aiding students in speech and language development, making the face shields ideal for at least those classes.
Guidelines do mandate, however, wearing face masks throughout a school day. The committee discussed asking parents to have their students begin wearing face masks before school starts so that they are comfortable wearing them and understand they will have to be worn throughout the day.
School board and committee member Robin Klosterman said while there will be medical exceptions to wearing a mask, the district should stand behind students and staff wearing them.
"I think there will be exceptions, but we have to move forward with masks," Klosterman said. "It's a public health issue. If we're going to bring (students) back, we have to be committed to masks."
Effingham High School Principal Kurt Roberts also urged the district not to create a discipline policy for students who do not wear masks. He suggested instead to create a health-related policy much like is already in place for students who do not receive required vaccines.
Meanwhile, the committee also discussed options for lunch hours and hallway commutes.
Each school building's principal has already had some discussion with their respective staffs regarding how lunch times will operate to accommodate students while falling in line with ISBE and state guidelines.
Some of these potential plans could include groups of 50 students in each corner of the high school cafeteria; lunch tables at the opposite ends of the junior high lunch room; plastic partitions and using empty classrooms at South Side; adding additional time for lunch at Central Grade School; and extended lunch hours and more lunch times at ELC.
As for hallways, a majority of the principals said they would make directional traffic changes similar to what is seen in grocery and retail stores. Junior high school Principal Charlie Schwerman suggested also temporarily ceasing the use of lockers because they are often places students gather in hallways in close proximity.
The committee also looked at possible plans for an instruction day, including how to accommodate both in-person and remote learners. State guidelines require five hours of schooling per day, no matter the learning method.
Doan noted that those who choose remote learning may have to commit to it for a certain time period during the school year to be determined. He said that face-to-face learning and remote learning will likely not be similar, as remote learning will focus more on crucial lessons, like core mathematics, reading, writing, etc.
Schwerman suggested that teachers could record their lessons so remote learners can watch them or possibly tune in to a live online class.
Doan said the district will send out guidance for parents some time next week that will aid them in deciding whether to send their student to in-person learning or utilize remote learning. The committee also suggested figuring out how many students will learn remotely before deciding on concrete instruction plans.
As for students who learn remotely, the committee discussed restricting them from participating in all district extracurricular activities. Several committee members concurred that if a student or their family is not comfortable enough to attend school in person, they should not attend extracurriculars where large groups will likely be present.
The committee will further discuss learning options at its next meeting at 9 a.m. July 13 via Zoom.
