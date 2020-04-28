The Effingham Unit 40 school board this week hired a new principal for its junior high school and a high school assistant principal.
Charlie Schwerman will replace Cody Lewis as the Effingham Junior High principal, effective Aug. 1. Schwerman served as the EJHS assistant principal for the past three years and previously worked at Effingham High School as a vocational teacher for nine years. Lewis has been reassigned to a teaching position.
In a press release sent from the district following the board meeting, Schwerman said a principal should take a leadership role in both the school and community.
"We need leadership that can show the community and students how to rise above circumstances and make a positive difference," Schwerman said. "Every student comes to school each day with their own compelling situation, and it is our responsibility to do everything we can do to meet their needs, make a connection and make a difference."
Schwerman has also coached seventh grade girls basketball, junior varsity boys basketball and freshmen football.
The board also hired Tony Pullen as the EHS assistant principal, also effective Aug. 1. Pullen had worked in the Shelbyville school district since 2000, serving as assistant principal and athletic director for the past 12 years and teaching social science while coaching baseball and football at Shelbyville High School.
Pullen is an EHS graduate and said in the release that working for Unit 40 has been a "dream."
"I feel I can bring my 20 years of educational experience to Effingham High School and fit right in with the positive school culture at EHS," Pullen said.
Pullen replaces David Gillean, who will resign from the high school assistant principal position at the end of the current school year.
The board also heard updates on the junior high, South Side and high school projects from Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox.
Fox said with students out of the building, workers have started portions of the junior high project that would have began months later. The physical education locker rooms have been gutted to add offices and new lockers and benches.
The asbestos abatement of the breezeway has been completed, and Fox said next the storm sewer will be replaced. The cafeteria floor will be finished soon as well, and work on the second floor started this week.
At South Side, Fox said the project architect is looking at alternative bids to move urinals to the wall instead of the floor as a new resin floor will soon be placed.
Blinds in the Effingham High School cafeteria will be replaced as well. Fox said Wright at Home Interiors was the only company interested in the project, and the cost for seven motorized blinds comes to a little over $5,000.
Fox is also looking at a large motorized blind for the windows above the front doors of the high school, which he said would cost an estimated $1,300. He said the blind will help keep the cafeteria dark during daytime plays and other presentations.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved the sale of two buses to Hudsonville school district in the amount of $70,002 and trading in five buses to Midwest Bus Sales.
• Agreed to keep the pass or incomplete grading system for the e-learning period. Doan read a letter to the board from a district parent asking the third quarter grades to be letter grades, but after discussion, it was decided to keep the same system.
• Approved the purchase of anatomy and physiology, physics, chemistry and physical science books for the high school in the amount of $32,281.25.
• Approved the 2020-2021 school calendar, which is subject to change.
• Approved the employment of Kimberly Mihlbachler as a benefits specialist for the board; the appointment of Theresa Vogt as the head high school volleyball coach; and the resignation of Carissa Niemerg as the high school football cheerleading coach.
