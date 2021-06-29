EFFINGHAM — The Unit 40 School Board and Superintendent Mark Doan are considering how to handle pandemic-related precautions when students return to school in the fall. Navigating community expectations, personal beliefs and changing state requirements is proving to be a challenge, pushing back a firm decision.
COVID requirements for schools in Illinois are set by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education and are largely separate from the governor’s “Restore Illinois” plan, which transitioned to “Phase 5” on June 11, lifting almost all pandemic-related restrictions on businesses and individuals in the state.
“This past week I had a conversation, feedback with IDPH and ISBE,” Doan told the board of education on Monday.
He shared the district’s position with state officials and discussed the matter with representatives of other school districts.
In response to this conversation, the board approved a notice to the community outlining their current position on pandemic-related restrictions in Unit 40.
“Effingham Unit #40 looks forward to a more normal school year in 2021-2022. The District shared its strong opinions with both IDPH and ISBE staff last week,” the board said in the release. “Unit #40 anticipates receiving updated ISBE COVID guidelines in early July.”
These guidelines will set the parameters from which the district will set its own policy. The board is waiting on these updated guidelines before passing a specific policy.
“We’ve been asking for this from May, to be honest,” said Doan. “Because now, we’re down to eight, 10 weeks and we’re still waiting.”
Despite the uncertainty, Doan gave the school board an outline of the district’s intentions for next school year at Monday’s board meeting. The goals include:
- Students attending school in person for five full days per week, roughly 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- No remote learning except where required by ISBE guidance.
- Grading, GPA and graduation requirements being reset to the policies in place before the pandemic.
- Final exam protocols returning to pre-pandemic practices
- Continuing the cleaning protocols introduced for the 2020-21 school year.
- Practicing social distancing as much as possible within school buildings
- Allowing visitors, volunteers and mentors to return to schools
Doan and the board also brought up a few of the most contentious areas of pandemic policy. With regards to mask requirements, ISBE currently requires students and staff to mask while in school, though that guidance is subject to change.
“There wasn’t one district on that call that pushed having masks” Doan said, referring to his call with ISBE and other districts last week.
Doan also said that the district doesn’t intend on monitoring the COVID-19 vaccination status of people in its schools.
“I don’t think the district has any plans to seek vaccination information from students and staff,” said Doan on Monday night. “We don’t want to be the vaccination police.”
By comparison, the district currently requires students to have, depending on their grade, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, a diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine and booster, polio vaccine, a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, a chickenpox vaccine, a haemophilus influenzae type B vaccine, a hepatitis B vaccine and a meningitis vaccine.
Board members were receptive to Doan’s plan, though they didn’t commit to any policies while they wait for ISBE guidance.
“I appreciate Mark’s feedback and his participation in that call, as well as the direction that he feels we are leaning because I support that as well,” said board member Chad Thompson.
“I think we’re all hopeful to return as much to the way it was before the strangeness of the last year and the pandemic,” said Board President Robin Klosterman. “Of course, we also have to be mindful that we don’t function in a vacuum and we do have to wait for some guidance from the ISBE.”
Doan and several board members also expressed appreciation to parents and community members who provided their opinions and thoughts on policies surrounding COVID.
The board can be contacted via email at boardofeducation@unit40.org. Their next regular meeting will be on July 26 at 6 p.m. at the board office on South Banker Street. The meeting is open to members of the public and attendees can address the board if they wish.
Outside of Effingham, at least one school district has come under fire from ISBE for adjusting their COVID policies before the state agency releases its updated guidance, according to reporting by The Center Square news service.
The Red Hill school board in Lawrence County relaxed its mask policy, dropping the mask requirement. The school district is in the legislative district of state Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, which also includes portions of Effingham County.
“They made the masks optional going into this fall,” said Niemerg. “They didn’t hear anything for quite a while from the Illinois State Board of Education but just recently received a letter placing them on probation.”
ISBE gave Red Hill a hearing date for July 8, to which the district has 60 days to submit a “corrective plan” to the regional superintendent and state superintendent.
State law says after a year of probation, if the school doesn’t comply with the state, the actions the state could take include closing the school.
In April, Illinois lawmakers considered House Bill 2789, which would allow the state to close public and nonpublic schools for not complying with COVID-19 protocols. While the measure passed in the House, it has not advanced in the Senate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.