The Effingham Unit 40 Education Foundation recently honored its scholarship winners with a parade.
Foundation President Kim Stanfield said foundation members, school board members and some scholarship sponsors drive to each of the 41 senior scholarship winners' homes to recognize them and also provide a sign proclaiming a scholarship winner resides at each of the homes.
"Typically, we have an award ceremony at EHS, but it was important for us to find a way to honor each and every one of the winners," Stanfield said of the Sunday parade.
The parade route started at Effingham High School, and Stanfield estimated the full route took roughly four hours to travel.
In total, 11 cars drove along the route, featuring school board and foundation member Robin Klosterman, school board members Brad Waldhoff and Jill Wendling, scholarship sponsor Tom Henderson and more. Some of the vehicles were decorated with red streamers and balloons.
Stanfield said the foundation, local businesses, district families and friends provided $23,500 in scholarship funds for students looking to continue their education beyond high school.
Winners of the Unit 40 Education Foundation scholarships were Allison McDevitt; Andrew Qiu; Charlie Westendorf; Clayton Cramsey; Jaelyn Boone; Jenna Splechter; Madilynn Stortzum; Makayla Allie; Olivya Smith; and Morgan Krouse.
Other winners include:
• Emily Gharst, the Bill and Julie Fritcher Scholarship
• Dawson Whitten and Logan Brown, the Chris Donaldson Memorial Scholarship
• Teagan Maloney, the Civil Design Scholarship
• Ben Donsbach, the Clyde Oberlin Memorial Scholarship
• Austin Waldhoff, the Dan Hecht Business Scholarship
• Caroline Kull, the Dan King Memorial Scholarship
• MacKenzie Koester, the Debolt Enterprises, Inc./Culver's Scholarship
• Zachary Kyle, the Dr. PDL Nayak Scholarship
• Justin Baker, the Effingham JFL Scholarship
• Kennedy Collier, the J and J Ventures Gaming Scholarship
• Nathan Shackelford, the Jack Klosterman Memorial Scholarship
• Emaan Rauf, the Justin Chesnut Memorial General Studies Scholarship
• Tate Niebrugge, the Kim Jackson Memorial Scholarship
• Callie Feldhake, the Kindra Westendorf Memorial Scholarship
• Camryn Crowell, the Linders Limited/McDonald's Scholarship
• Angel Harrington, the Marion Eye Center Scholarship
• Austin Hagen, the Maxine Gravenhorst Memorial Scholarship
• Adia Jennings, the McDevitt, Osteen, Chojnicki and Deters Scholarship
• Jessica Nantes, the Mitchell Coffin Memorial Scholarship
• Madison Tilford, the Monroe Family Trust Scholarship
• Sam Thompson, the Northside Ford Business Scholarship
• Rachel Sloss, the Roy Schmidt Honda Scholarship
• Heather Pontious and Carsyn Bushue, the Russ and Sheri Marvel Teacher Scholarship
• Olivia Martin, the Tom and Lana Henderson Scholarship
• Kaitlyn Holste, the Washington Savings Bank Scholarship
• Josh Bowlin, the Waupaca Foundry Technical Scholarship
• Gabe Schuette, the Waupaca Foundry Engineering Scholarship
• Aiden Beck, the Waupaca Foundry Any Scholarship
• Emma Budde, the Zach Fish Memorial Scholarship
