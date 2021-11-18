EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Unit 40 School Board finalized its 2021 tax levy this week, unanimously approving only slight changes to the levy rate.
Very little was changed from the tentative levy passed on Oct. 25, with the district’s equalized assessment value estimated at $514,174,925, an increase of 6%. The rate itself remains relatively unchanged from the 2020 levy, with the rate now at 3.5223%, a very slight decrease.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox reiterated that the board’s request for a 6% increase came in light of actual receipts that showed a 4% increase. He noted that if the district asks for a certain amount of money and more ends up being available, they won’t receive the extra funding that they earned.
“When we see something like a 4% increase, we ask for 6%,” Fox said. “If we anticipate 4% and it goes up by 4.5%, we (still) only get 4%. We do the 6% so we can capture the funds available to the district. We always ask for more than what we anticipate the percentage will actually be.”
The discussion of the tax rate was necessary due to the levy increasing by more than 5%, with it rising by 6.08% from the previous year. Any final changes in the tax assessment will be determined by the Effingham County Supervisor of Assessments.
The board reviewed this week the district’s student report card and grade data from the 2020-21 school year.
Curriculum Director Chelle Beck showcased key findings from the Illinois State Board of Education’s reports, including an 84% four-year graduation rate — slightly below the state average of 86%; an attendance rate of 94% — lower than past years, thanks to COVID-19; 100% of eighth graders passing Algebra I and 99% of them passing honors-enriched English; 97% of students participating in spring assessments; low-income students making up 40% of the district’s enrollment — which continues to decline over a four-year period; the drop-out rate ticking up to 4.9%; students with English as a second language making up 2.5% of the enrollment; 57% of teachers holding a bachelor’s degree, with 43% having a master’s or higher and the three-year retention rate for teachers sitting at 86% — now lower than the state average of 87%.
Beck said much of the data was impacted by the pandemic, with the report card itself being incomplete, thanks to other schools opting to take their assessments in the fall, rather than in the traditional spring period.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved changes to the 2021-22 calendar that include additional student improvement days on Dec. 17, Feb. 4 and March 18. Superintendent Mark Doan said the additional half-days were a response to reports of excess stress among faculty and students. The board considered adding an extra day off or half-day prior to Thanksgiving next week, but it was not included in the final motion.
• Approved an increase in substitute teacher pay, effective Jan. 3. All substitutes will be paid $130 a day, higher than the $105 they are paid now. Fox and Doan said the pay increase came out of a need to attract more substitute teachers and a desire to make a substitute job in Unit 40 more attractive in comparison to similar districts.
• Recognized two students for achievements over the past month: Dalton Fox was honored for being named an Up and Coming Leader by the Effingham County Chamber and Jessica Larson for qualifying for the IHSA Class 2A State Cross Country Meet. Austin Siemer also was named an Up and Coming Leader but was unable to attend the meeting.
