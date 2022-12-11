EFFINGHAM — The Unit 40 Technology Committee recently heard about a plan in the works to build an esports team in the school district that would help develop and strengthen student involvement through the use of online video game systems.
Unit 40 technology support technician Jacob Jenkins said students are in the training or practicing stages, but he would like to be able to send a team to competitions within the next year.
He told Superintendent Andy Johnson and Unit 40 Board members Robin Klosterman and Brad Waldhoff that he’s been in touch with other school districts that are already participating in esports and hopes within a few years to eventually include junior high students.
At this stage of the program, he assists in guiding students through competitive esport games and perfecting skills, such as problem solving and decision making, all while learning to work as a team, he told the committee. These skills can be utilized both in game and in the real world, he said.
“I have been in contact with multiple local esport coaches, such as Salem, Sandoval, Taylorville, and will be reaching out to others, like Mattoon, Charleston and St. Anthony schools,” said Jenkins.
The students meet each Thursday during activity period in the Multi-Media Lab at Effingham High School. There are 18 computers available and Jenkins said he routinely sees around 13 students each week.
“Last year we had 103 students show up on sign-up day,” said Jenkins. “I was expecting maybe 30. I was shocked at how many expressed an interest and showed up.”
“I think of esports like track,” said Jenkins. “There are so many different games in the category of esports. It just depends on what the team will call for. If they have varsity and junior varsity contests, I could take the whole team.”
Once Unit 40 reaches the point of attending or hosting competitions, it will be done in evenings or Saturdays.
“Hopefully by the end of 2024, I want to have three different games developed, with a steady stream of students competing,” said Jenkins. “We hope to compete with other schools in the next year. I think we could also begin hosting tournaments too.”
Jenkins said some scholarships are available.
“Almost every college recruiter that I’ve talked to said this is a big topic this year and there are scholarships out there for it,” said Jenkins. “I definitely want to show what we can do here and what we’ve done so far before I bring this to the full board.”
Johnson said the earliest the matter would come before the full board would be January.
Jenkins said he’s got three games in mind that he wants the teams to begin with: Valorant, Overwatch 2 and Rocket League.
“My three games have some of the biggest esports communities already existing for colleges and professionals,” said Jenkins.
Unit 40 technology specialist Kirk Hammer told the Technology Committee that he’s been to large gaming tournaments and found it “intriguing.”
“I’ve gone to large tournaments that were hosted in conference places hosted by college teams,” said Hammer. “I sat and watched how the teammates worked together, how they developed a community and team play. We could see on the back end a video showing it, mirroring what was happening on the screens.”
Johnson said he thinks the Heart Rocks Café, a multi-use room, might be a good place to host a tournament.
Jenkins said he would like to branch out and have a student production team made up of players who might not be playing at a given time. Student announcers would be utilized as well. He said esports brings everyone together and it is not gender or athleticism that makes a good player.
Waldhoff called the proposal “awesome.”
“One of our priorities as a board is to ensure that we offer something for everyone,” said Klosterman. “There are a lot of kids interested in something like this, but may not be interested in sports, for example.”
Jenkins noticed a need for esports shortly after Effingham Unit 40 School District hired him in late 2020 as a technology support technician.
“About three months into the job, I noticed that EHS didn’t have an esports team. In the 2021 school year, I started collecting data and student interest in building this program because of the opportunities it can provide to our students.”
While there is still plenty to be discussed about esports, Jenkins said, following the meeting, the same standards and policies for other extracurricular activities and sports at EHS would apply to esports. Fees have not yet been discussed for the activity.
“Unit 40 would be benefiting not only by offering yet another program to our students but also by hosting events for the community and conference,” said Jenkins.
More information about Illinois esports can be found at IHSEA website.
