The Effingham Unit 40 school board this week upheld the policy that bans headwear such as do-rags, which are typically worn by Black people. Members added religious and medical exemptions to the policy, which does not appear to ban items such as berets, headbands and other hair accessories.
This policy has been debated for months after Nancy Marschewski asked for the policy to be revised to allow students to wear do-rags, a piece of headgear worn by Black people to protect some types of hairstyles. She wanted the board to allow students to wear do-rags because it’s necessary for some Black hairstyles.
“It is time for you to prove to the students and families of color that you recognize and acknowledge that they have different needs for their skin and hair, that you understand those needs and that you are willing to be more inclusive,” Marschewski said at Monday’s board meeting.
Marschewski advocated for the change because her son, Colin, who is Black, was told to remove his do-rag after wearing it to protect his hair and keep it out of his face during class. After wearing a headwrap again, in part to protect his hair and in part to protest a policy he and his family view as unfair, he was suspended.
Marschewski expressed disappointment in the school board after its decision.
“They’ve totally ignored everything we’ve told them,” she said in an interview. “The whole point of the do-rag is to protect the hair and scalp.”
She added that her son is doing well, all things considered.
“You can only imagine what it’s like to sit in school and feel like you have nowhere to go,” said Marschewski.
The board was split on the issue, with four members voting in favor of keeping the policy substantially the same – Board President Robin Klosterman, Steve Bone, Chad Thompson and Desha Wear. Three voted against the current policy – Board Vice President Jill Wendling, Board Secretary Jane Willenborg, and Brad Waldhoff.
Superintendent Mark Doan read the motion at the meeting:
“Maintain the substance of the current policy, however revise the language to define headwear as any garment that covers the head, ears and/or obstructs the eyes court face and ensures consistent implementation and carve out a limited exemption to allow headwear pursuant to a religious or medical exemption.”
The definition of headwear was added at the suggestion of Desha Wear, the board’s newest member, who was appointed Monday night after no one ran for the seat vacated by previous Board President Angie Byers.
The definition was added after Wear pointed out the current policy lacked a definition and Klosterman said it didn’t align with current enforcement practices.
“A student who just has something thin used to hold their hair back? That’s something we’d definitely allow,” EHS Assistant Principal Tony Pullen said.
Board members indicated they don’t intend this policy to ban things like berets, headbands and other hair accessories.
“They’re still putting the do-rag in the ‘hat’ category,” Marschewski said in the interview.
She’s frustrated that the board didn’t view do-rags in the same category as headbands or hair clips.
Wendling said she has personally seen students wear hats with bills, such as baseball caps, in Unit 40 schools despite the policy banning them.
“I’ve seen it in the hallway. I’ve seen them wearing them,” Wendling said.
This inconsistent enforcement was part of what led to Marschewski’s confusion about the policy in the first place.
“My son originally didn’t even know there was a rule,” she said. He assumed a do-rag would be acceptable because he had seen other students wear things like headbands and hats without consequence.
The seemingly biased enforcement was one of the issues that drew the attention of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois.
“The specific issue here with do-rags in Effingham continues to be frustrating because we have reason to believe that they aren’t enforcing the policy equally, such as with bandanas and baseball caps,” Ameri Klafeta, a lawyer with the group, said in an interview on Tuesday.
Klafeta, who is the director of the ACLU of Illinois’ Women’s and Reproductive Rights Project, authored an April 23 letter to the school board, calling for a change in policy to allow do-rags and for the board to retract the disciplinary actions taken against Colin.
“It continues to be a very frustrating situation. Again, we were hopeful that they would do the right thing,” she said. “We’re particularly frustrated that Colin wasn’t able to get relief.”
Klafeta pointed out that the board’s updated policy includes a medical exemption, which may or may not include do-rags.
“It’s unclear whether a do-rag would meet that exemption,” she said. “The do-rag is worn unequivocally for hygienic purposes.”
Unit 40 staff was unavailable to clarify this point on Tuesday.
Marschewski provided a note from her family’s physician in February explaining the hygienics of do-rags to school administrators, though that did not change the situation. The policy in effect at the time did not have an explicit medical exemption.
When asked what their next steps were, both Marskchewski and Klafeta were vague, but indicated they were considering further action.
“We have a few different options,” said Marschewski. “Obviously, we have to go above the school board.”
“We’re considering all of our options and all of our potential next steps available to us,” said Klafeta.
