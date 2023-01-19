EFFINGHAM — A new Unit 40 Communications Committee met Tuesday to take steps launching the district’s new strategic plan that includes new branding, internal and external communication and marketing.
Led by Unit 40 School Board member Jill Wendling, committee members included administrators, teachers, parents and the technology director. They batted around the idea of creating a communication specialist; possibly hiring a marketing company; and zeroing in on a communication platform that could work for the district, parents and teachers.
Tuesday was the first-ever Communications Committee meeting and the goal was to get the ball rolling on several aspects of the new strategic plan approved in December by the Unit 40 school Board.
During the December school board meeting, it was reported that between 30 and 35 people participated in creating the Unit 40 strategic plan in four 3-hour sessions that included administrators, teachers, students, district staff, parents, board members and community members.
“This simply isn’t just another school initiative,” said Abra Woomer, a teacher at Unit 40, at the December school board meeting. “We know when our school thrives, our community thrives. This was about bringing different various perspectives from a community.”
Next is to take the goals and put them into action. The new slogan is “Engage, Educate, Empower: Effingham.”
“Part of our goal is to find the best way to get this strategic plan out, so it isn’t just sitting on a shelf in a binder somewhere,” said Wendling.
The committee discussed what to start tackling first, because their list is endless when it comes to the umbrella of communication. If a communication specialist is to be considered, what would that person’s role be for the district?
The committee agreed to draft a job description for a communication specialist that would be taken to the full Unit 40 School Board in the upcoming months.
Superintendent Andy Johnson said the communication specialist would likely have other duties intertwined with communication.
“We have to recruit people to this community if you want growth,” said Johnson. “If you want to spread the expense of the good things we want, then we have to be a part of this … and it goes back to communication.”
Wendling said getting the word out in a positive way will help grow the school district and community.
“We need to actively be telling our story,” Wendling. “We have so much good going on. We are doing that (storytelling) pretty well, but there’s room for improvement. And from the strategic plan, we have goals in communication, but also the strategic plan itself is a very important piece.”
