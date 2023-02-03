EFFINGHAM — Taking the next baby step toward rolling out Unit 40 district’s new Strategic Plan, the Communication and Marketing Committee met this week with a long agenda of items to accomplish.
The Strategic Planning Goals include these six segments: facilities, finance, safety, communication, achievement/curriculum, and technology.
But, under the segment of Communication, its focus includes to implement the Unit 40 strategic marketing plan, which includes a cohesive rebrand and highlights self-promotion.
The committee met with a local marketing group with experience helping school districts with things such as: implementing new plans, addressing communication platforms, creating new websites and design a new school district seal.
A part of the meeting was an exchange of ideas between the Unit 40 committee and representatives from Imagine This! Marketing Group, which were represented by President Deana Nuxoll and Creative Director Brian Grubb. The marketing group is expected to return with ideas to be considered in about a month.
Communication and Marketing Committee Leader Jill Wendling explained how communication is just a part of the strategic plan and that they were seeking ideas to help implement the plan approved by the Unit 40 school board in December.
Wendling explained that once established, re-branding could be used on district letterhead, the website, and give continuity in communication across the district. There was some discussion about what the school seal should look like and what it should include.
Superintendent Andy Johnson said he wants the seal to be driven to the new strategic plan. Currently, the seal is a circle divided into three parts representing a torch, books for academics and masks representing the arts.
“We need a mode and method for communicating our new mission, vision, slogan and our district’s core values – getting these things into the buildings and into the community so they see we are actually doing something with the plan,” said Wendling, to the marketing group reps. “We aren’t just planning, putting it in a binder and setting it on a shelf.”
Emily Flach, technology director, explained that there are several ways the district communicates including that each school building has its own domain and webpage and the district has its website, as well. There is a district Facebook page; Google Calendar and a district You Tube channel. Families have said they want text messaging used within the district.
Grubb said he would make suggestions for review that will help give the district some cohesiveness. He added the company has done similar projects with St. Anthony school district and Dieterich school district in recent years.
“We will create an entire brand system – cohesive in structure – for the entire organization, individual schools and Unit 40,” said Grubb. “We will formalize that system and make it cohesive and work together.”
Johnson said the committee has tossed around the idea of having a communication specialist, but more discussion could come, if the school board deems this position is needed. At that point, then a job description will be created by the board members and administration, with input from the Communications Committee.
“While, it is still to be determined, my hope would be to roll the strategic plan with goals and action plans in place, out to the district and the community by the conclusion of Fiscal Year 2023 school year,” said Johnson.
But, he added that there are six categories – communication being one – in the strategic plan to be focused on. The school board approved the plan after community members, parents, teachers, staff and administrators spent six weeks putting the plan together.
The plan calls for a new slogan — “Engage, Educate, Empower: Effingham.” The new mission statement is: Engage, Educate and Empower the Heartbeat of our community. The new vision is: To ignite and nurture passion, to develop talent, and to create successful lifelong learners.
At the December school board meeting, Unit 40 teacher Jim Hammer who served on the strategic planning committee said the process included input from the community, reviewed the district’s performance including the school report cards, and discussed where “we want to go.”
“This is a plan we can all work on together,” said Hammer. “It’s a common set of goals ... It’s a team effort that we can all work together on and that’s the method for success.”
