I hope this message finds you and your families safe and well. Yesterday afternoon, the Illinois State Board of Education released guidance for schools on the 2020-21 school year.
This document has been much anticipated and will go a long way toward answering critical questions all of us share about what the 2020-21 school year could look like in terms of in-person learning, scheduling, transportation, masks, social distancing and other measures intended to keep everyone safe and healthy, while also re-engaging students in the learning process.
At this point, we do not have all the answers to those questions as this document was released to school districts at the same time it was released to the public. Therefore, we seek your patience as Unit 40 staff thoroughly reviews this guidance and implements the suggestions into our district's own transition plan.
Effingham Unit 40 is certainly aware of the need to communicate to families about what to expect next school year. Our district has been previously collecting feedback from all stakeholders and this information is being used to help shape the district's plan.
This guidance will accelerate those conversations, and we are confident our district can put forth a plan that prioritizes the health and safety of our students while maintaining a dynamic learning environment.
Thank you again for your patience, understanding, and flexibility as our entire district navigated a situation together that none of us could have imagined. Stay safe and enjoy your summer.
Sincerely,
Mr. Mark E. Doan, Superintendent
Effingham Unit 40
