EFFINGHAM — Ever since Effingham Unit 40 experienced a cyberattack in early February that temporarily took down its network and forced the district to cancel regular classes for a few days, it has been working tirelessly to update and improve the security of the district’s network, data and devices.
Unit 40 Superintendent Andrew Johnson recently reflected on the cyberattack as he spoke during the PAVE Community Breakfast recently at Effingham High School.
He described the moment he heard about the district’s network outage in February while he was attending another PAVE Community Breakfast at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall.
After receiving a call that morning regarding problems with the district’s network, he said he immediately left the breakfast to handle the issue, which involved “somebody from potentially another country” who had “invaded our world.”
Johnson credited the district’s recovery from the attack to its willingness and ability to adapt in the face of adversity, particularly the new challenges that emerged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID prepared us for a cyberattack,” Johnson said.
During the school board’s meeting last month, Unit 40 Technology Director Emily Flach credited the recovery to more than just IT.
“I know how much time everybody put into everything, and it wasn’t just the tech team that had to do the extra hours,” Flach said. “While I would never wish this situation upon anyone, the lessons we have learned have really been tremendous, and I know that we are and will be better because of it.”
Flach discussed some of the security upgrades and other improvements to the district’s network infrastructure and devices she and others with the district have been working on for the past few months.
“We did hire a third party organization to help investigate our network outage,” Flach said. “We have applied patches to all systems, updated our firewall, reconfigured our Wi-Fi, and strengthened password policies.”
Other updates include a new data server, storage solution, additional security measures for the district’s financial system and an updated version of its antivirus software engine.
“And we completed a phishing campaign recently, and those results will be examined for further training and education,” said Flach.
Flach said the district also has been able to secure both cloud and off-site backups to better protect its data, and she told members that the backups have been tested.
To further ensure the security of the district’s network-linked devices, Flach said all of them were scanned before staff and students were given permission to access and use them.
“And, on the network, we strengthened back-end security,” she said.
Additionally the district is putting new security procedures in place for any staff or students with access to the district’s network.
“That human firewall is just as important as anything else,” Flach said. “We have enforced two-factor authentication for our staff.”
Flach said the district should be prepared for the revision of policies and changes to user expectations in the future as it continues to adopt “more secure methods.”
“We’re still constantly going to be in the process, making sure that we’re using the best security practices,” she said.
Furthermore, she told board members that each of the district’s 3,500 devices will be ready for students and staff in August when the 2023-24 school year is scheduled to begin.
