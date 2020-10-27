The Effingham Unit 40 School Board this wek took a step in ensuring schools stay funded in the coming year by approving a tentative tax levy, pending a public hearing.
The tentative levy includes an estimate of the tax rate that the district expects to use in the coming year, which includes an increase from 3.5349 to an estimate of 3.583. This would be the first increase to the district’s tax rate in six years.
“That’s a three tenths of a penny increase,” said Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox, who presented the proposal at the school board meeting.
The district is setting a tentative levy because Illinois law requires that members of the public be allowed to be allowed to speak to the board before they adopting a final taxing scheme. The hearing is set for Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.
The proposed tax levy projects a 6% increase in the local equalized assessment value (EAV) for the district, which would represent a significant increase in property values and a large drop in the tax rate. This is despite the fact that the district expects the increase to be closer to 3%, according to Fox.
The district cannot control the EAV and instead relies on the county and state to assess values of property, which in turn determine the district’s tax rate.
If the property values in the district increase by the 3% that the district expects, there will be a 0.003 increase in the district’s tax rate. This is equivalent to saying it is a 95 cent increase for every $1,000 in taxes paid.
“The tax levy process is an inexact science,” said Superintendent Mark Doan. “That’s something we always try to work on.”
The reason for the overestimate is because the levy that the board passes isn’t finalized until the county government and state finish assessing the values of property in Unit 40. The district tends to overestimate so as not to miss out on taxes they could have collected.
“There’s all kinds of funds that we should be able to capture that we can’t because we didn’t ask for enough,” he said, describing what would happen if the district passes a levy based on an underestimate of property value increases.
All of this is based on estimates using data internal to the district. “This is why we have 20-plus years of data,” said Fox.
The county is not expecting a large increase in property values. “3% has been an average over the years,” said Pamela Braun, the county’s supervisor of assessments. “We may not see as large an increase in the EAV,” she added based on her latest estimations.
Braun isn’t worried that this smaller increase will negatively affect the government agencies that rely on property taxes in the long run. “Will it hurt them? No. It just means their rates might go up.”
Low tax rates are a point of pride for Doan. He conducted an informal survey of tax rates for 55 nearby districts and claims that Unit 40 has the third lowest rate of those districts last year. Last month, he made a point to say that the district has kept the rate under 4 for several years.
This all comes amidst unrelated issues with the county’s supervisor of assessments’ office, which is several months behind on providing an estimated EAV to the various government agencies in the county. The office usually provides those estimates during the summer to help government agencies set levies and budget for the coming year.
“This year’s situation was COVID,” said Braun. “Everything got slowed down.” Braun cited the face that her board of review and the state’s Department of Revenue were unable to work as quickly while many people were working from home.
Estimated property values aren’t the only tax-related issue the district faces. “We haven’t received payments yet,” Doan said, referring to local tax revenues, which are handled by a different county office. That revenue accounts for just over two thirds of the district’s annual budget, the rest coming from state and federal sources. Doan isn’t worried, despite these complications.
“We’ll be okay,” he said.
In other school board news,
• There are three seats on the Board of education up for election in April. After circulating petitions and gathering signatures, qualified candidates should submit filing papers with the County Clerk between Dec. 14 and Dec. 21. The members elected in April will play a role in selecting the next superintendent.
• The Effingham Unit 40 Education Foundation, a non-profit that supports Unit 40, has decided to postpone its teacher grant program until the Spring and to cancel their planned exhibition game with the Harlem Wizards. They also announced a modified holiday program in collaboration with the Park District, City, and Tourism Department. The event will be on the afternoon of December 5, according to Todd Schuette, the district liaison for the foundation.
• The Board adopted updated language to the Title IX grievance procedures. Title IX is a federal law banning sex discrimination in schools and it regulates processes related to sexual harassment and equity in athletics.
