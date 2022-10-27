EFFINGHAM — Members of the Effingham Unit 40 school board on Monday unanimously tabled until November a measure that would authorize the purchase of transportation computer software.
Unit 40 Director of Transportation Kristen Harvey led board members on a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation about transportation software she wants the district to use instead of its outdated software. She said the capabilities of the new software would benefit the school district.
“The software is like all in one — student information, activity trips, data management, mapping, resource management and GPS. That makes it all go together,” Harvey said.
A weather (ESRI Mapping System) widget is also available that works with the software that determines the weather conditions along the vehicle's route at any given point. The software has a widget option to tell Harvey the geolocation of a bus or vehicle along with the location of road construction and road closures.
“There are several widgets we can overlay on our maps,” said Harvey. “I can pull it up at home and I can tell them where to reroute to. One route might be a shorter distance, but traffic-wise it’s not working.”
The software features a run collector that can be operated in a van rather than using a bus to determine route problem areas that need to be fixed on routes that are not working efficiently.
“How do you figure those routes now?” asked Superintendent Andrew Johnson.
“In my head,” said Harvey.
She said the software also organizes and tracks fleet maintenance information for creating reports at the end of the year.
“It keeps track of the mileage for every district vehicle,” she said.
Harvey said tracking devices are not currently being utilized on the buses.
“Until the bus gets back … I don’t know where it's been or what it's done. And there are times that system doesn’t communicate well,” she said.
Harvey noted the initial setup of the software is costly.
She said the first-year migration (rolling over all data from the current system to the new system) from Transversa Transportation into the new system would be $22,969; first-year Telematics/GEO Tabs vehicle installation, $58,014; initial cost of Tyler Drive, $14,780; and My Ride K-12 application, $7,400; bringing the total first-year initial cost to $103,163.
The second-year total cost drops to $41,291, but increases the third year to $43,356. Harvey said the current software costs $8,000 annually.
Harvey noted the cost for the proposed new software is for all 33 of the district's vehicles.
“This is a pretty big investment, but I think it’s efficient, provides more efficiency and more safety,” said Johnson. “I think Kristen has done her legwork, obviously, but if we could table this until next month … Chad (board member Chad Thompson) is kind of our expert on this because he works with the contract language.”
Board member Jill Wendling questioned the technological side of the project.
“Like a computer lasts five or six years, how long do those GEO tracking devices work, and how often will we have to upgrade?” Wendling asked.
“I will find out,” said Harvey.
The board plans to add the possible purchase and discussion of transportation software to the November agenda.
