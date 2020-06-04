EFFINGHAM — Two Effingham Unit 40 school board committees met Thursday to discuss elements of what learning could look like in the fall.
Unit 40 Curriculum Director Chelle Beck presented to the curriculum committee framework for district teachers and staff aimed at covering learning possibilities for the 2020-21 school year.
The bare bones learning plan included addressing professional development to help staff learn how to use systems and technologies that would aid them should remote e-learning continue for the next school year. Beck also discussed possible learning gaps between grade levels and courses.
Beck said there’s at least four possibilities for the fall learning style.
“What would be ideal is we don’t do remote learning,” Beck said. “We might start with face-to-face learning then shift to remote learning or we could have remote learning then shift to face-to-face later on in the school year or we could have remote learning all year. It also could be blended, which would be a mix of face-to-face and remote learning happening at the same time.”
Beck said she has prepared lesson plan templates for grades preschool through fifth grade and sixth grade to 12th grade. She said the framework for those templates is the same but the content will, of course, vary between grade levels.
The district also plans to have questions in school registration forms that will help them gauge connectivity and device access each student has at home should e-learning be required at any point in the next school year. Beck said she is also taking feedback from surveys and from staff, teachers, administrators and parents regarding those issues.
As for professional development, Beck said 13 district teachers have signed up for training on how to use Google Classroom, something some of the grades utilized for e-learning for the spring semester. She said the Regional Office of Education No. 3 is also hosting webinars to train teachers on use of Google systems like Google Documents and more.
Beck said currently the plan is to formulate guidance for teachers and staff for the upcoming school year during the remainder of June and present it to the school board for review in July.
District Superintendent Mark Doan said the Illinois State Board of Education has written its own schooling guidelines for the next school year. Those guidelines are awaiting Illinois Department of Public Health approval.
Doan said the committee should also consider a schedule with A and B days, similar to what the Altamont school district uses. Doan reiterated that learning in the next year will be more instruction-based than the remote learning used for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, and grades will likely be taken.
Doan and Beck said the district will also have to address social and emotional development missed by students due to the end of in-person schooling in the spring.
“It’s hard when you go through something like this because we’ve never done it before,” Doan said.
The committee also briefly addressed tech device needs students may face if e-learning is required again next school year. The board’s technology committee, which also met Thursday, also discussed device and connectivity needs throughout the district.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox informed the technology committee that he is meeting with a Wabash Communications representative in two weeks to discuss connectivity options for the district.
Committee and school board members have had continued discussion on the need for devices within the district if it were to return to the e-learning model. This week committee and board member Robin Klosterman said the biggest issue the district is facing in determining technology need is time.
“The issue we’re facing right now is time to figure out what we need per family,” Klosterman said. “We’re not trying to make it one to one but make it so we help people with what we have available.”
The school board recently approved the purchase of 180 laptops to replace aging devices at the high school. Fox told the tech committee that there are approximately 2,500 students in the district and 977 devices that could be issued for e-learning.
Doan said while the district does not necessarily need to purchase enough devices for every student, it does need to figure out how many students will need a loaned device because they do not already have one at home.
The committee agreed to determine how many devices are needed to ensure all students are able to take required online yearly assessments and also gather feedback from staff at each school building as to what type and how many of a device is needed.
The curriculum committee will next meet on a tentative date of July 1 at 9:30 a.m. while the technology committee will reconvene on June 18 at 8:30 a.m. The school board’s June meeting will be at 6 p.m. on June 22.
