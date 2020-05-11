EFFINGHAM —The Effingham Unit 40 school board’s technology committee this week heard a brief update on the status of internet connectivity for students in Edgewood, Mason and Watson for possible future remote learning.
District Superintendent Mark Doan told the committee that since the May 4 meeting, he has spoken with a Wabash Communications representative regarding connectivity for those towns.
Doan said the company is looking to apply for a grant to help establish connections for Edgewood, and Wabash Communications already has internet fiber outside of Mason. At the previous committee meeting, Doan said that the district will soon receive federal funding through the CARES Act and suggested a portion of that funding could go to getting devices and internet access to students.
"Our goal is to try to increase connectivity for as many kids and families as we can," Doan said.
District Network Specialist Rob Schottman previously told the committee that students and their families will be able to drive up to school buildings and access internet on their devices while in their vehicles. He said there's a possibility of getting internet hot spots in those towns.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox cautioned against the possibility of paying for fiber installation in areas the district does not own buildings or has no control over. He said students could use those connectivity locations for the duration of the pandemic, but those spots may not receive as much use after remote learning and the COVID-19 pandemic has ceased.
School board and committee member Robin Klosterman said those WiFi hot spots could be a need for those students even when they are not utilizing remote learning.
Meanwhile, the committee also heard an update on the purchase of laptops to replace ones used at Effingham High School for its B and C wing classrooms.
Currently, 120 laptops need replaced, but the committee had previously discussed possibly purchasing more so every student in each class has access to a computer.
District Technology Integration Specialist Julie Flack said she spoke with English, literature and foreign language teachers about laptop use, and she said many teachers preferred having laptops for every student; B wing houses the English, literature and foreign language classrooms.
Fox said currently, the largest classroom size is 27 students, and many of the teachers surveyed would like 30 laptops for student use. He added that currently in C wing, there are two technology carts that each house 15 laptops.
Flack suggested purchasing laptops in groups of 30 to accommodate the classroom needs. Fox said to service both B and C wings, the district could purchases 180 HP laptops and five extra in case a laptop stops working at a price of $516 per unit.
Fox said the tech carts currently in use at the high school only house 15 laptops apiece, so he would still have to look at the cost for carts that can hold 30 laptops.
The committee agreed to move the purchase to the full board for its May 18 meeting.
The committee set a tentative date of June 3 for its next 11 a.m. Zoom meeting.
