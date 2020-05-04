EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Unit 40 school board's technology committee this week discussed possible steps toward a remote learning plan for fall in case students are not back in the classroom by then.
Superintendent Mark Doan said a plan for remote learning for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year may include letter grades. Currently, the district is grading school work as a pass or incomplete.
Technology will be the main focus of the plan, but school board and committee member Robin Klosterman said the district will have to shift its perspective on classroom technology use from how it aids learning to how it connects students with learning opportunities.
"We used to think 'what do we need to transform learning'...but with remote learning, it's more about communication," Klosterman said. "We also have to focus on making it equitable for students."
School board and committee member Brad Waldhoff concurred, saying equitable access to learning should come before focusing on a grading change.
Klosterman said the district should look at how to create access to online learning to students throughout the community by first gathering more information from district families on how many have access or are relying on paper schoolwork packets.
Doan added that data collected thus far from an online district-wide survey showed a high percentage of students have devices, but connectivity is the main issue.
Some district principals sat in on the Zoom meeting and expressed concerns over issues the survey may not cover.
Early Learning Center Principal Jennifer Fox said data on the survey may be skewed because it is only offered in an online format. Those without internet access, therefore, could not take the survey.
South Side Principal Cheri Marten said in addition to lack of connectivity, some students could be facing handling schoolwork without help from their parents.
"An underlying issue is the lack of or inability to have parent support. I'm not sure how to address that," Marten said. "The people that are not participating now are the same ones whose parents weren't participating when we were in live school."
Addressing Fox's concerns, Curriculum Director Chelle Beck suggested including connectivity questions in registration information before the next school year starts in August. Beck said that way, the district would receive feedback from every family in the school district.
The school district has already started working on the connectivity issues some students are facing, according to district Network Specialist Rob Schottman. Schottman said students and their families will be able to drive up to the school buildings and access the internet on their devices while in their vehicles.
Schottman said he has also checked around with businesses and organizations within the district that are willing to do something similar at their own buildings. He added he is also working with Consolidated Communications to solve the connectivity issues in towns like Mason, Watson and Edgewood.
Doan told the committee that the district will soon receive federal funding through the CARES Act, and he suggested a portion of that funding could go to getting devices and internet access to students.
Meanwhile, the committee also discussed creating a Technology Coordinator position within the district and sent to the full school board a list of seven summer help workers for hiring approval.
The committee heard from Beck the status of an interactive flat panel pilot program the district was looking into prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the program, teachers would test out Promethean interactive screens, similar to SmartBoards.
Fox and Marten said they would like to hold off on a decision to purchase such boards until their teachers could test the products in person in a classroom setting. The committee supported waiting to purchase new boards and agreed to purchase new boards before then should the current ones break down.
The committee also heard from Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox that prior to the pandemic, three companies presented to several district stakeholders a student information system that would replace INOW. Fox said after the stakeholders narrowed the three choices to two, they then selected Infinite Campus.
Fox said Infinite Campus would house bill payments, student fees, registration information and more.
The committee will next meet via Zoom at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 11.
