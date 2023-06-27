EFFINGHAM — Effingham Unit 40 is closer to introducing a new district seal and logo following the school board’s approval of updated versions of its current designs during its regular meeting Monday.
The updated logo and district seal is part of Unit 40’s new strategic plan, which led to the formation of the district’s Communication and Marketing Committee earlier this year.
The plan focuses on several areas, including communication, curriculum, facilities, finance, safety and technology.
The district’s overall mission is reflected in its new slogan: “Engage, Educate, Empower: Effingham.”
The district is getting closer to rolling out its new branding package, but board President Jill Wendling explained the district is only approving the updated logo and seal for the “academic side” of its schools for the time being.
“We’re hoping for a huge rollout,” Wendling said Monday. “We have to approve the logo, but then we’re also not really presenting it yet because there will be a whole branding package to come forward later. We’re approving it, but we’re not officially using it yet.”
Wendling also noted that the Communication and Marketing Committee has been working on plans for the updated logo with Imagine This! Marketing Group, and she said the new logo will be for the “exclusive use” of the district.
“It’s not like we’re wanting to be the 'logo police,' but it sure helps us as a unified community and a unified district to get these things in line,” Johnson said.
Wendling also clarified that the approval of the updated seal and logo doesn’t mean the end of the Flaming Hearts nickname.
“Flaming Hearts aren’t going anywhere,” she said. “We’re just gonna modernize that symbol a little bit.”
The district will still have to make some decisions regarding which logo and seal designs they plan on using before unveiling their final choices.
In a Communication and Marketing Committee meeting earlier this year, Superintendent Andrew Johnson said he would like to see the district’s strategic plan reflected in the new seal that would replace the district’s current seal, which contains a torch, books and a mask symbolizing the arts department.
According to Wendling, once the district rolls out the new logo and seal, it will appear on district documents and correspondence.
“You’ll see those in print with things like business cards, letterhead, email signatures, seals on our report cards,” Wendling said. “It’s not sports related, if that makes sense.”
The Communication and Marketing Committee has been working on new designs for the district’s athletic department, which will be included in an entire brand kit for Unit 40 that Wendling said will include official colors and fonts.
“We’re just modernizing, updating and making things a little more simplistic for reproduction because right now it’s very difficult to reproduce the seal that we have or to stitch anything on a shirt with all the details,” she said.
