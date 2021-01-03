EFFINGHAM — Remote-learning students who are falling behind in their classes won’t be able to learn from home for long, thanks to a new policy from the Effingham Unit 40 School Board.
Unit 40 has updated its policy for remote learners — students who engage in their classes online from home. Students who are failing multiple classes or not completing assignments and who do not have a documented medical need to stay away from in-person instruction will now be required to come back to school.
“We have a number of students failing more than one class,” said Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan. “What should we do, as educators?”
The district offered remote learning during the fall semester as an alternative for families to the pandemic-related risks of their student attending school. The district is hovering between 10% and 12% of its students who are learning remotely.
But as the district assessed the efficacy of the new program, it found multiple students at the high school and junior high school failing classes or not turning in assignments.
“We can’t let that continue,” Doan said, referring just to students who were struggling. “If the student is doing well, great!”
“It comes down to if they’re not doing their things and not showing up, they’re truant,” said school board member Jill Wendling.
Students and parents are making decisions about whether to continue with remote learning right now, since the district is allowing parents to revise their decision at the end of semester or end of the second quarter, depending on the age of the student.
Administrators will make assessments about whether a student is eligible to learn remotely based on six criteria that includes whether the student is failing multiple classes, whether the student is engaging in online learning, whether they are completing assignments, whether they have any documentation from their doctor, whether they have documented safety risks, and whether the school staff has made intervention attempts like contacting the parents or a home visit.
This change came at the same time as the district updated its “credit recovery” program. Credit recovery allows students who have failed important classes to earn back missing credits.
The district will now be using an online platform from Seattle-based Apex Learning.
“It’s similar, but better than what we had in the past.” Doan said. “This will help students who, obviously, need credit.”
The district paid $3,500 for 10 reusable software licenses that are effective for one year. This number of licenses was selected as low estimate of need.
“If we needed to add in the summer or later, we can bring it back to the committee and the board can talk about that,” Doan said at the meeting.
Doan and school administrators are considering offering credit recovery in the second semester at the high school. They have previously only offered it in the summer.
In other news:
• The district is spending $8,600 on charging carts to support its one-to-one computer initiative, which was rolled out this semester.
• Total enrollment in the district is down 54 students from this time last year.
