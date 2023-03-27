The Effingham Daily News posed questions to candidates for the Effingham Unit 40 school board.
In Township 8N Range 5E, there are four candidates for three seats: Jane Willenborg, Jill Wendling, Andrew Altman and Cary Kyle Harper.
In Township 8N Range 6E, there are three candidates for two seats: Desha Wear, Dallas C. Bear and Scott L. Volpi.
Here are their answers.
Township 8N Range 5E
Name: Jane Willenborg
Age:
Education: Lake Land College
Occupation: Retired
Previous or current public service
School Board Secretary (current), Precinct Committeewoman, Eastern IL Special Ed board member and former Eastern IL Spec Ed Co-Chairman, Eff Co. GOP Secretary, several committees at Sacred Heart Church.
Family: Married to Dennis for 43 years, four children and seven grandchildren
What is the most pressing issue in Unit 40 and how would you address it?
Drug use and discipline.
I strongly encourage parent involvement. Potentially, the use of surveys to all parents/families for feedback and follow-up. Continuous training from the SRO (and other professionals in the community) for staff and students to include school safety, lock down drills, and reiterate the dangers of drug use. Continue to spot check schools with the K-9 unit.
How much should parents be involved in setting and approving curriculum? How would that work?
Parents are always welcome to suggest new curriculum and discuss old curriculum they feel is antiquated.
The best way would be to hold “town hall” meetings in the district or submit surveys for the parents at the end of each school year, or email to Curriculum Director. The teachers and board are always considering ways to enhance our district.
What is your approach to education mandates set by the state? Are there any that you disagree with and what should be done?
Education mandates are formed in the best interest of our children, and many come to fruition from educational and medical experts and community feedback. There are so many good mandates in place, but we all cannot always agree 100%.
For example, I disagreed with the mask mandate. My research pointed to the unsuccessfulness in schools. I did discuss my view with the current board. I feel it was a personal choice. I also do not agree with the Illinois State mandate that states that COVID vaccines shall be required for K-12. Again, I feel it can be an individual family’s choice and should not be mandated.
Are there areas where you would cut Unit 40’s spending? Or do you think the district should be spending more – and how would you pay for it?
I would not cut Unit 40 spending. Each tax dollar is assigned to each area of operation — example: buses, food service, staff, etc. A burden is trying to find funding for building repair, parking lots. If passed in the future, the 1% sales tax (which mainly would be passed on to visitors of the county) would provide funds for buildings updates, parking lots, day care center, etc. All things we do not have funds for now. No 1% sales tax funds can be spent on staff and administrator salary increases. The 1% could potentially decrease property taxes.
Why should people vote for you?
I am dedicated to the community and the children. I consider board membership my job and do my very best, just as I would do for my own children and grandchildren.
To better educate myself, I attend all out-of-town district meetings and the yearly four-day Illinois State Conference in Chicago. The conferences are very important to stay relevant and network with other school districts in our conference.
In my years of community service, I feel I have built solid, positive relationships throughout the district and realize this is indispensable. It would be my pleasure to serve Unit 40 again and continue the progress of all the goals we have in place for our children.
Name: Jill Wendling
Age: 52
Education: Bachelor of Science in Education from University of Missouri, 1992 (Certificate: High School Business & Marketing Education)
Occupation: Real Estate Agent with RE/MAX Key Advantage
Previous or current public service: Sitting Vice President of Unit 40 Board of Education
Other experience that qualifies you for the position: I am qualified for the position with my experience as an educator and a community business leader.
Family (spouse, names and ages of children): My husband is Steve Wendling and we have two children, Jackson, 25, and Meredith, 23. All are EHS grads.
What is the most pressing issue in Unit 40 and how would you address it?
Like all business and governmental agencies, Unit 40 faces the same issue of a shrinking labor pool. The teacher shortage is real. Our board is committed to hiring and retaining the best of the best. We will continue to implement policies to attract new and experienced teachers and staff.
How much should parents be involved in setting and approving curriculum? How would that work?
Parents are always welcome to bring curriculum suggestions to the board. The school board votes on changes to the curriculum presented by the Director of Curriculum and the Curriculum Committee. Committee meetings and board meetings are open to the public. Parents are welcome to attend the meetings. I encourage open communication with parents, students, teachers, administrators and all stakeholders.
What is your approach to education mandates set by the state? Are there any that you disagree with and what should be done?
Because they are mandates, the district is held accountable to those mandates. I do, however, believe in local control. My message to the State is to give us more local control. For the most part, the “Illinois Instructional Mandates 2022-23” (found at ISBE.net) provide our students with an adequate academic foundation. However, the mandates aren’t tailored to the individual learning needs of our children. This is where our local district can fill in the gaps by offering a wide variety of academic opportunities that are not covered by the mandates. The mandates should provide some emphasis on individualized learning styles of our students. Parents should be made aware of their right to opt their children out of some sensitive areas of health education.
Are there areas where you would cut Unit 40’s spending? Or do you think the district should be spending more – and how would you pay for it?
Our district is financially sound and our board has excelled as a steward of taxpayer dollars. We remain one of the lowest taxed districts in the state. We have partnered with generous community donors on projects that provide new opportunities for kids that are not normally part of a school district budget. I would like to put more money into teacher and staff benefits, more academic and trade opportunities for our students, and wellness programs for our students and staff. However, only where our budget will allow. I encourage our administration to search and apply for grant funding opportunities to implement new endeavors. Of course, partnerships with local businesses are always welcome.
Why should people vote for you?
I have a passion and a heart for education! I am pleased and proud to represent our district as a sitting Board of Education member. I have a background as an educator and I know what it’s like to work in the classroom. I feel that I have the expertise and empathy to make decisions to do what’s best for kids. I appreciate the hard-working people in our district and I want to be a part of their successes.
The most important responsibility of the school board is to employ a superintendent to oversee the district. I feel our board “knocked it out of the park” when we hired Andrew Johnson as our superintendent. Under Andy’s influence, we have implemented many new policies to attract and retain the very best employees. Andy is just getting started to do great things in our district and I would like to continue to work alongside him.
I would like to continue to provide more academic opportunities for the children of Unit 40. I played a part in the district’s strategic planning process. With the help of community leaders, parents, staff, students and a few board members, we were able to adapt a new Strategic Plan, which sets goals and vision for the next 3-5 years. I would like to remain a part of this Strategic Plan to make our dreams and vision a reality. I know that Unit 40 is a great district, but there is always room to grow and become better. Excellent community schools benefit ALL…not just those with children in the district. I humbly appreciate your support and vote.
Name: Andrew Altman
Age: 35
Education: Graduated from EHS in 2006 then completed Doctor of Pharmacy at SIUE School of Pharmacy in 2012.
Occupation: Pharmacist at Andes Health Mart
Previous or current public service: N/A
Other experience that qualifies you for the position: My wife led and I volunteered with the high school youth at our church for nine years. Both of my parents were educators, and I am the father of two children currently attending Unit 40.
Family (spouse, names and ages of children): Wife Kelly Altman, daughter Nora, 10, son Theo, 8, daughter Esmae, 9 months.
What is the most pressing issue in Unit 40 and how would you address it?
I think the biggest issue facing Unit 40 is ensuring each individual student is challenged appropriately. Students are rife with so much potential and there is so much opportunity to unlock their gifts with the tools at our disposal today. Curriculums allowing students to work at their own pace and also putting students in groups where they can challenge each other enhances learning.
How much should parents be involved in setting and approving curriculum? How would that work?
Part of the reason I wanted to run for a position on the board is to have a better look at the curriculum being taught to our students. As a parent, I think it is crucial for us to know what is being taught to our children. The curriculum director should have readily shareable documents for anyone wanting to know the contents of their child’s curriculum. I think an annual board meeting designated specifically to hear parents’ views on our curriculum would be important.
What is your approach to education mandates set by the state? Are there any that you disagree with and what should be done?
I think mandates of any kind will always please some people and aggravate others at the same time. Taking each on a case-by-case basis to evaluate how it would impact our students and community would be my approach. Overall, I am not a fan of statewide mandates because there are so many differences between communities.
Are there areas where you would cut Unit 40’s spending? Or do you think the district should be spending more – and how would you pay for it?
I am very interested to see the budget and what could be done to improve students’ education. I know many teachers spend their own money on supplies and other necessities for their classrooms, and I think we could increase the budget for their classroom. I believe individuals in the community would be willing to donate toward specific needs if they were clearly articulated and the process was straight forward.
Why should people vote for you?
I believe a good education is fundamental for children to develop into responsible and capable adults. I aim to hold the administrators and teachers to a high standard as we have entrusted them with our children’s education and safety. I also want to give our educators the support they need to thrive, as they are a vital part of our community.
Name: Cary Harper
Age: 48
Education: EHS graduate and Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Occupation: Director of Account Management at J&J Ventures
Previous or current public service: United Way Leadership Giver, volunteer at Food Bank of the Rockies, Effingham Sports Backers
Other experience that qualifies you for the position: Over 20 years of professional experience in leadership, customer service, business management, forecasting, budgeting, employee development, communication and teamwork. Parent of three Effingham Unit 40 students.
Family (spouse, names and ages of children): Katie (spouse), Jack, 18, Grace, 16, and Luke, 13.
What is the most pressing issue in Unit 40 and how would you address it?
Over the past couple years, the district has dealt with disruptions due to the pandemic and most recently a computer network problem. I look forward to learning more about how the students and teachers view their daily experiences in the district so we can continue to evaluate processes and make improvements. I am confident that the safety of students and staff will continue to be the top priority while the district returns to normal. I feel it’s very important for our students to be learning in person and communicating with their peers and teachers face to face each day.
How much should parents be involved in setting and approving curriculum? How would that work?
The level of involvement from parents will vary drastically when it comes to the curriculum. Continued communication from administration to parents encouraging them to be engaged with their students’ learning should be a focus. Parents should utilize the appropriate platform to bring forth ideas and opinions that aim to help guide the curriculum for our students to administration.
What is your approach to education mandates set by the state? Are there any that you disagree with and what should be done?
We should communicate with our state and local government officials to work toward a resolution that suits Unit 40 students, teachers and administrators. It’s my understanding that the curriculum will always be evolving. Decisions around education will never be taken lightly and will be made in the best interest of the students, teachers, administration and community.
Are there areas where you would cut Unit 40’s spending? Or do you think the district should be spending more – and how would you pay for it?
If elected, I will have the opportunity to learn more about Unit 40’s budget and spending. At that time, I will be in a better position to answer that question. I am aware that Unit 40 is in great shape financially and will help guide the spending decisions for the school district responsibly.
Why should people vote for you?
I am excited about the opportunity to serve the Effingham community in a role which helps shape the way Unit 40 students learn and prepare for the future. When I graduated from EHS, I felt I was ready for the next step, had a lot of great memories, and learned life lessons that have guided me over the years. I wish the same for my kids and yours! The world has changed since then, but we are very fortunate to have a solid foundation to continue building upon in the district. I hope to influence the Unit 40 culture in a way which takes a hard look at the current and desired experiences of students, teachers, parents and administrators. I will aim to find balance for students and teachers to enjoy each year and thrive in a learning environment that will set them up for future success in their personal and professional lives.
Township 8N Range 6E
Name: Desha Wear
Age: 48
Education: BA and MD from Saint Louis University; Anesthesiology Residency at Washington University in St. Louis
Occupation: Physician
Previous or current public service: Current Unit 40 Board of Education member
Other experience that qualifies you for the position: As medical director of a local health care facility, I serve as both a leader and collaborative partner with my colleagues and staff.
Family (spouse, names and ages of children): Son Cahl, 7, and daughter Pryce, 3 1/2
What is the most pressing issue in Unit 40 and how would you address it?
We must return Unit 40 to the school system of choice for local families, where all students are given the resources and tools needed to become productive adults in our community. All aspects of the district — from new facilities to a quality lunch program to extracurricular activities to dual-credit courses — are important in providing an exceptional public education. Most importantly, investing in our students starts with investing in our teachers and support staff.
Unit 40 needs to draw and retain quality educators in order to be the first choice for local families. The district must ensure the faculty has the support necessary to educate and grow the youth of this community. When staff and students are taken care of by their school system, they will take pride in the important work they are doing.
How much should parents be involved in setting and approving curriculum? How would that work?
The school district works very hard to have the right educators and personnel in place to research, pilot and implement the best educational products available. As a school’s curriculum changes and evolves, some aspects may need to be debated or challenged. I encourage all parents and guardians who have questions or concerns regarding specific coursework to reach out to a board member, the curriculum coordinator or the superintendent. Community members can attend school board and committee meetings to ask questions, provide input, and be involved in curriculum decisions.
What is your approach to education mandates set by the state? Are there any that you disagree with and what should be done?
There needs to be a balance between state mandates and local control. A state-funded district has to recognize the importance of following state education mandates, while also maintaining some autonomy over its curriculum, instruction and student assessment. State mandates need to align with the district’s unique needs and values. When a state mandate conflicts with the district’s vision, a data driven approach could be utilized to measure the effectiveness of a policy and be helpful in finding a resolution.
Currently, House Bill 2287 is making its way through the legislative process. This bill would ban the sale of diesel school buses in Illinois on January 1, 2028, and would ban the use of non-electric school buses on January 1, 2035. Currently, the state has not identified a revenue source for this massively expensive proposal. Ultimately, this burden would fall to the taxpayers. Presently, this is not a good use of our resources. Our time, effort and money could be better spent on other initiatives that would more directly impact our students. Our local representatives should hear our views on this subject.
Are there areas where you would cut Unit 40’s spending? Or do you think the district should be spending more – and how would you pay for it?
It is the responsibility of the school board to not only be a champion of the students, but also a good steward of taxpayer money. In the foreseeable future, this will prove difficult as the cost of goods and services continues to rise. A first step could be to periodically review our workforce, facilities and processes to look for ways to optimize and improve efficiency. A long-term goal of our strategic planning could be to consolidate some of the district buildings. Being able to pool our resources in certain areas could have a huge impact on our budget and the quality of our education system. As always, the goal would be to create the best possible learning environment for our students.
Why should people vote for you?
I was born and raised in Effingham and proudly graduated from EHS. Before returning to my hometown in 2018, I spent over 13 years in private practice medicine in the St. Louis area. I have been a small business owner and I have worked on various committees under several different hospital administrations. My strengths are having a practical common sense approach to problem solving and a passion for a well-rounded education for my children. I joined the school board so I could be directly involved in their education and I would be honored to continue serving this community.
Name: Dallas Bear
Age: 60
Education: Master’s in Organizational Leadership
Occupation: Legislative Assistant to Adam Niemerg
Previous or current public service: None
Other experience that qualifies you for the position:
As a father and grandfather, I understand the importance of education and the challenges that families face. Additionally, my experience working with budgets in the State of Illinois and leading a church as a pastor has equipped me with the skills to ensure efficient and effective operations while fostering collaboration and community engagement. I am passionate about serving on the school board and bringing my experience to support our students and community.
Family (spouse, names and ages of children): My wife of 38 years, Lori; Jordan, 36; Haylie, 34; Benjamin, 30; and Savannah, 27.
What is the most pressing issue in Unit 40 and how would you address it?
The impact of decisions made in Springfield is one of the most pressing issues facing Unit 40. As a school board member, I will work to advocate for our district and build strong relationships with state-level decision-makers to address this issue. Additionally, I will collaborate with educators and staff to find solutions to mitigate the negative impact of unfunded mandates and policy changes on our schools. My ultimate goal is to ensure that our students receive a high-quality education that prepares them for the future, despite the challenges we face.
How much should parents be involved in setting and approving curriculum? How would that work?
Parents should have a 100% say in curriculum development. I will ensure their voices are heard and included in decision-making through open communication channels, such as town hall meetings, focus groups, and surveys. We can create a curriculum that meets state standards and reflects our community’s needs and values.
What is your approach to education mandates set by the state? Are there any that you disagree with and what should be done?
I believe in constructive dialogue with state decision-makers to address concerns about education mandates. Unfunded mandates burden our district, which is one reason why our property taxes are so high. Springfield wants to regulate what we should teach our children without providing a revenue source for these mandates. My goal is to balance state standards with our district’s resources to provide the best education for our students.
Are there areas where you would cut Unit 40’s spending? Or do you think the district should be spending more – and how would you pay for it?
As a school board member, responsible fiscal management is essential. While I have yet to determine if there are areas where spending cuts are needed or if the district needs additional funds, I will work to understand the district’s needs and budget before making any decisions. If cuts are necessary, I will work to minimize the impact on students. My goal is always to provide a high-quality education for students while maintaining fiscal responsibility.
Why should people vote for you?
As a parent and community member, I understand the importance of quality education for our students. If elected, I will be a voice for parents and work collaboratively to achieve this goal. With my skills and experience, I can make informed decisions and advocate for our district’s needs. I am passionate about education and would be honored to have your vote.
Name: Scott Volpi
Age: 57
Education: Effingham Unit 40 K-12, Eastern Illinois University Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with a minor in Business Administration.
Occupation: Effingham Police Department School Resource Officer.
Previous or current public service: Unit 40 mentor for 15 years, Director of Shop With a Cop program (20 years), volunteer coach of youth sports programs.
Other experience that qualifies you for the position: President of FOP Lodge 209, which entails being a liaison between the administration and employees, as well as contract negotiations for the members.
Family (spouse, names and ages of children): Wife Kacie; sons Jett, 18, and Cooper, 11; and daughter Isabella, 17.
What is the most pressing issue in Unit 40 and how would you address it?
The recruitment and retention of motivated, compassionate and competent administrators, teachers and staff is the most urgent issue. Ultimately, our students’ achievement and enjoyment in their educational experience is significantly influenced by the quality of their contacts in their district. I would address this by ensuring the compensation and benefits are competitive with other school districts. I also believe there are other non-monetary things that can be done to ensure administrators, teachers and staff feel valued and heard.
How much should parents be involved in setting and approving curriculum? How would that work?
Parental feedback on Unit 40 curriculum is not only welcome but currently exists. The public has always been afforded the opportunity to attend and provide input at curriculum meetings that occur approximately every six weeks at the board office. The curriculum is ever changing and fluid. Many ideas and implementations already come from outside of district employees, with input from parents.
What is your approach to education mandates set by the state? Are there any that you disagree with and what should be done?
Mandates are necessary to ensure proper safety, education, nutrition, mental health and other elements to provide a productive learning environment for the student. People might not always agree with mandates. However, much like criminal statutes (laws) for the public or rules and policies for students, mandates are designed to protect the student from being discriminated against, undereducated, or harmed. I haven’t always agreed with all state mandates and was pleased when they were overturned. But, like laws or school regulations, ignoring state mandates may have consequences. However, there may come a time to stand up and do what is best for the community and student body and I would be willing to do that.
Are there areas where you would cut Unit 40’s spending? Or do you think the district should be spending more – and how would you pay for it?
As with any business, corporation or even family budgets, there are ways to cut costs with the elimination of repetitive or unneeded expenditures. I am not in favor of eliminating any part of the budget that would harm the educational opportunities of the students whether that involves technology, extracurricular activities, or class sizes (teacher-student ratios), or safety protocols, etc.
Why should people vote for you?
I am a graduate of Effingham Unit 40 schools. I have chosen this community to raise my family. I have a vested interest in maintaining and improving the Unit 40 school system as all my children have graduated or are currently enrolled in Unit 40 schools. I believe I have a unique understanding of the challenges our district is facing. As Unit 40’s School Resource Officer, I communicate with hundreds of students, dozens of teachers, multiple administrators and several staff members daily. Because of my active presence within all Unit 40 schools, I hear all the exceptional work the faculty does, I see the diverse talent of the students, and I also hear many of the challenges each group is faced with, which make me a qualified candidate for Effingham Unit 40 School Board. I appreciate your consideration.
