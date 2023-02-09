Unit 40 school District canceled classes and activities after experiencing internet and phone issues Thursday.
Superintendent Andrew D. Johnson released the following statement Thursday.
“This morning Effingham Community School Unit District employees discovered a problem that affected the District’s computer network. The District promptly began efforts to secure its network and contacted the appropriate local agencies for input on how to move forward. The District is continuing its investigation into the nature, scope and cause of the computer network problem and determining the necessary response. Because of the disruption caused by the incident, the District is canceling classes for Friday, February 10th, and all after school and evening activities for today, February 9th, and February 10th. The District will continue to keep the parents, students, employees, and community updated on this matter.”
