Effingham Unit 40 officials will discuss the district’s draft plan for COVID-19 mitigation at the Monday school board meeting, to be held at the district office at 6 p.m.
The plan, officially called the “Plan for Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services” is a requirement for all school districts which took federal emergency funds. Though federally required, it was developed locally by district staff.
“We’re gonna follow the guidelines,” said Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan, referencing guidelines from the Effingham County Health Department, the state’s board of education, state department of public health and the Centers for Disease Control.
Under the draft plan, masks will not be required for anyone in Unit 40 schools, though it explicitly says that staff will “support and encourage students to be supportive of people who continue to wear a mask as a personal choice or because of a medical reason.”
“I was at a meeting with close to 30 districts Monday and all of them were optional,” said Doan.
The draft plan does not require students to be vaccinated.
“Unit 40 is not in favor of collecting COVID vaccination records unless it impacts quarantine procedures,” reads the draft.
“That’s a family decision,” said Doan.
Still, the draft does say the district will engage in some activities to promote vaccination, including working with the Effingham Health Department. They are also offering vaccines to students during athletic physicals at EHS on Monday.
The district currently requires at least eight vaccines for things like polio, measles and hepatitis.
The district’s plan also outlines that all students will be taught in-person except for limited exceptions required by the Illinois State Board of Education. This means that only unvaccinated students who are under a required quarantine will be eligible for virtual or distance instruction.
Doan added that pre-existing accommodations for long term medical issues and other similar causes for special instruction will still be in effect.
Under this plan, students exposed to COVID or exhibiting symptoms will be “excluded.”
“If a student has a symptom, those students are excluded, meaning they have to go home,” said Doan. This includes other members of the students household, like siblings or parents if the parents work in the school.
Students placed under quarantine or isolation by the county health department will have to follow guidance from the health department on when they can return to school.
“This is a fluid situation,” said Doan. “Things may change.”
In preparation for Monday’s board meeting, the district collected feedback from parents through a survey. They received almost 700 responses, which will also be discussed by the board, according to Doan.
Alongside the plan, the district is also in the process of setting up COVID testing at its schools as a service to its students. These tests can be taken if a student has symptoms or is exposed to reduce the number of students who have to miss class, according to Doan.
“I want to stress that it’s strictly voluntary,” he said.
The district will use BinaxNOW tests, a rapid test which can also be purchased over the counter. The district had in the past considered using the SHIELD Illinois testing program developed by the University of Illinois.
