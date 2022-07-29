EFFINGHAM – The long-term future of Effingham Unit 40 schools was the topic of discussion this week as Andrew Johnson participated in his first meeting as Unit 40 Superintendent since he took over the district on July 1.
“I appreciate this district, this board, this community, the staff and students and the people I’ve run into out and about for the opportunity to do what I’m doing here,” Johnson said. “I’m excited ... and it feels good. I’m looking forward to the future.”
Johnson gave a special thanks to former Superintendent Mark Doan.
“Mark has done an incredible job of helping me transition from Jasper County to here,” he said. “Jason (Assistant Unit 40 Superintendent Jason Fox) as well has done the same thing. It’s just been a good start.”
He said he wanted to discuss with board members a strategic planning and goals for Unit 40's future.
Johnson referred to a recommendation made by Dr. Richard Voltz of Education Leadership Solutions – the firm responsible for searching and vetting Johnson for his Unit 40 superintendent position. Johnson said he and Unit 40 Board of Education President Robin Klosterman conferred with Dr. Voltz during a Zoom meeting and was told their firm could assist with the strategic planning process at a cost.
“One thing I picked up from Dr. Voltz’s conversation was getting input from the community,” said Johnson. “Even though you get the good and the bad when you open doors like that, it’s still good to get the good and bad in my opinion. This is a great time to do it.”
He would like to set some strategic plans for the future.
“I can tell you right now I’m overly impressed ... with what you have done without raising taxes in this community over the last six years,” Johnson said. “I’ve been elsewhere, folks. This doesn’t happen. For you as a group to have done what has taken place and magnitude of work … I’m just amazed. I really am.”
He said since the district is in good shape and now is good time to the public’s opinion so the board can find out what the board might be missing.
“I would like to have goals and would like to have a strategic plan,” he said. “I think it is something we should at least think about.”
Klosterman told board members it would take work on the part of the board members. She said much of the ground work would be done by Education Leadership Solutions such as surveying, putting together focus groups as well as collecting and analyzing data.
“From that they compile data and present it back to us such as they did when we were in the search process (for superintendent),” Klosterman said. “It will require some time on our part because we do have to have a discussion on our goals and strategic plan is going to be, but it is guided by the work that they’ve done.”
She said the cost to the district would in the sum of $10,900. Klosterman said there would be extra costs such as travel reimbursements and material expenses that would not exceed $1,200.
“I feel like it’s time we do something like this again. I think it’s been three years almost four that we did the last time and it really set us on a good path, but did we accomplish and achieve all of those goals. I'm not sure.” Board Vice President Jill Wendling said. “It is always good to have some foresight... Is this (Education Leadership Solutions) the right organization to use? I’m not sure, but I think something worth investigating.”
Board Member Desha Wear agreed.
“I’m not sure if they are the best firm or not ... it could be, but I think it’s a good idea to create our goals together and put a plan in place,” Wear said.
“I’m sure they would be an excellent firm to work with," Wendling said. "I’m just wondering about the cost.”
Klosterman said they would investigate other firms who provide similar services as Education Leadership Solutions to compare the cost.
Meanwhile, Assistant Unit 40 Superintendent Jason Fox created a presentation for the board to highlight all of the upgrades and improvements that made to Unit 40 facilities over the past six years.
Board members approved a bid for the South East Purchasing Cooperative (SEPCO) Food Cooperative. Jason Fox said the food cooperative is managed by the Unit 40 school district and includes 15 school districts that buy food through the coop allowing Effingham Unit 40 district, along with district school coop members, a discount on food items.
The board approved a resolution to transfer $750,000 from the working cash fund to the operations and maintenance fund to pay for the district’s half of the cost for the turf and new NEVCO scoreboard for Klosterman Field. The other half of the $1.4 million dollar project cost for the turf and scoreboard came from money for naming rights of the field from Washington Savings Bank and private donors.
After a closed session, the board made the following personnel decisions:
• Accepted the following resignations of Unit 40 personnel: Michelle Jeffries, South Side School Cafeteria Monitor; Kierstyn Green, Speech Language Pathologist at East Side Preschool; Chelsea Garcia, English as a Second Language Teacher; Lillie Stevens, Bus Aide; and Lana Adams, South Side School Cafeteria Monitor.
• Accepted the retirement of Bus Driver Dorothy Depoister.
• Granted Mary Walters a leave of absence.
• Approved the hire of Madison Meinhart as Special Education Teacher pending completion of certificate.
• Approved the hire of Destiny Hans as paraprofessional.
• Approved a transfer for Amanda Miller to Effingham Junior High School for six hour food service.
• Appointed Tracie Riley – Fall music director, Drama Club sponsor and Spring musical director at Effingham High School.
• Appointed Donna Walls – Fall musical director at Effingham Junior High School.
• Approved the hire of the following extra curricular positions: John Stout, High School Football Coordinator; Kaleb Blake, Assistant High School Soccer Coach; Jerry Trigg, High School Head Girls Golf Coach; Theresa Vogt, High School Head Volleyball Coach; Kylie Moore, Girls Tennis Co-Head Coach; Abra Woomer, Girls Tennis Co-Head Coach; Wyatt Jones, Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Coach; Troy VanBlaricum, Girls Freshman-Sophomore Basketball Coach; Bryan McMillan, Head Wrestling Coach; Jeremy Patnaude, Assistant High School Wrestling Coach; Kyle Bourgeois, Assistant Boys High School Freshman-Sophomore Baseball Coach; Jerry Trigg, Head High School Softball Coach; Jeff Tonn, Assistant Varsity High School Softball Coach; Kristin Harvey, Assistant Freshman-Sophomore High School Softball Coach; Carol Babbs, Assistant High School Scholar Bowl Coach; Lisa Sigg, Head Basketball Cheer Coach; Ashley Clough, Assistant High School Basketball Cheer Coach; Rich Hirtzel, Junior High School Assistant Baseball Coach; Stan “Mike” Depoister, Seventh Grade Girls Basketball Coach; and Ken Cornell, Seventh Grade Boys Basketball Coach.
• Approved the following volunteer positions: Tony Munoz, Volunteer High School Soccer Coach; Mark Burgess, Volunteer Assistant Girls Golf Coach; Melissa Armstrong, Girls Tennis Volunteer Coach; Kacie Volpi, Girls Tennis Volunteer Coach; Sam Thompson, Boys Volunteer Basketball Coach; Alexa Semple, Volunteer Assistant High School and Junior High Track Coach; Ryan Engel,Volunteer High School Freshman-Sophomore Softball Coach; David Duncan, Volunteer High School Boys and Girls Swimming Coach; Elizabeth Braunecker, Volunteer High School Boys and Girls Swimming Coach; Brittany Mooney, Assistant Volunteer High School Basketball Cheer Coach; Steve Dale, Assistant Volunteer High School Basketball Cheer Coach; Madi Stortzum, Assistant Volunteer High School Basketball Cheer Coach; Dave Parker, Junior High School Volunteer Assistant Baseball Coach; and Phil Hull, Volunteer Junior High School Baseball Coach & Volunteer Junior High School Basketball Coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.