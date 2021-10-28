EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Unit 40 school board approved a tentative tax levy Monday, setting the table for a Nov. 15 public hearing on the proposal.
The board unanimously voted to approve the measure, which includes an increase in the district’s equalized assessment values to $514,174,925.04, up 6% from 2020. This increase is normal for the district, as they attempt to set any increase at that number in order to capture potential funding. In total, the levy would come out to around $16 million, with the rate at around 3.52%, a stable number in comparison to the previous year.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox said if the district asks only for the estimate of actual receipts from the county, they may miss out on some money collected.
“We always try to ask for a little bit more than what we think the receipts will be,” Fox said.
With a 6% increase in the EAV, the board will hold a public hearing to officially discuss and vote on the levy Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Any increase of over 5% requires such a hearing to take place. Fox clarified that the rate levied will be stable from this year’s rate, with only the EAV seeing a jump.
“(It’s) going to be at or below the rate that taxpayers are paying (this year),” Fox said.
Superintendent Mark Doan said the rate had continued its decline from where it was seven years prior, when the rate was at 3.627%.
“It has been going down pretty much each year since (2014),” Doan said. “We want to continue that (but) it depends on the EAV. We definitely do not want to increase it.”
Fox said the district did plan to keep the rate steady.
“We have a balance in a couple of our funds that can’t be controlled,” Fox said. “We’re planning a spend down in those funds in order to keep the tax rate low.”
In other board news:
• The board approved a pair of bids for roofing repairs at the district’s transportation center and Central Grade School. The transportation center project will be conducted by Top Quality Roofing based out of Decatur, which bid $132,900 to repair the facility’s roof. Central Grade School’s gym will be repaired by Kehrer Brothers Roofing out of Albers, which bid $211,400.
• The board opened bids for repairs to South Side School, including an expansion of classrooms on the building’s west end and repairs to heating and air conditioning systems throughout the building, as Fox said it was the only building within the district still using window air conditioners in classrooms. Asbestos would also be removed from four classrooms as part of an ongoing project in that building, in addition to further roofing repairs. Fox indicated that the district could use federal ESSR III funds in order to pay for the project.
• Doan updated the board on the status of SHIELD testing that was scheduled to arrive in the district in October, but had to be pushed back to Nov. 15 due to delays in the on-boarding process and policy changes with the Illinois Department of Public Health. The district has currently provided information to the state for 136 staff members and 138 students that plan to use the tests. Rapid testing for teachers will continue until the start date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.